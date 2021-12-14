PRI 2021: Silver Sport Transmissions Creates Complete Packages

By James Elkins December 14, 2021

We all know how complicated a transmission swap can become when parts are not properly pieced together. It doesn’t have to be this way as Silver Sport Transmissions has the product knowledge to get you squared away before the jackstands even come out. We stopped at their 2021 PRI booth to discuss technical things and how they satisfy customers every time.

I was greeted at the booth by Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Jeff Kauffman. he explained how the business works, “We start by being a Tremec elite dealer. This means we’re getting our transmissions directly from Tremec. Anything relating to a Tremec install including flywheel, clutches, bell housing or pedals, Silver Sport Transmissions can help you with.” Kauffman continued, “We have the ability to convert just about anything from automatic to manual, or remove a four speed and put a six speed in. We have the ability to modernize it.”

“The majority of our sales are through the phone. There are too many variables in the equation to produce kits that would suit multiple people,” said Kauffman. “There are just too many variables with all cars, meaning a production kit won’t work.” While the needs of a client’s setup are forever changing, one thing that hasn’t changed is Silver Sport Transmission’s ability to maintain product knowledge and remain extremely helpful. If you’re ready to eliminate the internet gamble with your transmission swap, then Silver Sport Transmissions should be your go-to source.

Loading