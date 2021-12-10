The first 60-ft in drag racing is critical as it sets the stage for the remaining portion of the strip. This makes the launch one of the most critical points. While one might think an automatic transmission handles it all, there are several caveats to this notion. Thankfully Suncoast Performance has found these limitations in the 10R80 and 6R80 transmission and created their new launch controller to cover it.

Releasing the Suncoast Performance Launch Controller

The 10R80 and 6R80 are known for lightning fast shifting. While Suncoast Performance has been building torque converters and a range of stators, they had not publicly released their new launch controller. Prototypes were shown at Mod Nationals, but now we’re given the full rundown at the 2021 PRI show.

The Suncoast Performance launch controller addresses a few key issues the 10R80 and 6R80 family have. One of which is overpowering the trans-brake with high horsepower and a large torque converter application. This issue creates wheel spin when trying to stage and a harsh shock on the driveline when launched. The second point of ill content comes from the delay the factory transmission brake offers.

The Suncoast Performance transmission controller allows you to pre-load the drivetrain, eliminating the hard stress and potential failure when launching off the line. This also keeps the car from spinning while trying to climb to the correct RPM. The controller also utilizes a fast release, so you won’t be left waiting on the transmission delay when the brake is released. The Suncoast Performance launch controller can also be used as a line lock in the water box.

The Suncoast Performance launch controller is more than just a simple launch controller. It gives you the ability to watch the drag tree lights instead of your RPMs. It allows you to properly pre-load the suspension and set up for the perfect launch. Best part of all, it’s completely plug and play! One thing it can’t do is eliminate is the hate you’ll bring on with a killer 60-ft time.