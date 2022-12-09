PRI 2022: Aeromotive Launches New Brushless Drop-In Pump Offerings

Aeromotive has expanded its lineup of brushless in-tank fuel pump offerings with new models of its popular pumps in direct drop-in packages for the S197 and S550 Mustang, along with the late-model Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

The Mustang lineup includes its 3.5 gpm and 5.0 gpm spur gear pumps (effectively Waterman technology that has been transferred over to the Aeromotive lineup) that can support as much as 3,400 horsepower, depending on whether it’s naturally aspirated or boosted, and burning gasoline or E85. The lineup also includes the A1000 and Eliminator pumps for high-horsepower street cars of the 700 to 1,400 horsepower variety.

The Mustang modules are direct drop-in for the OEM tank, sport an integrated 100-micron pre-filter, ORB-80 outlet and return ports, and the fuel level sender bracket utilizes the OEM fuel-level sender. They also utilize a patented jet siphon in connection with the OEM siphon pickup. This single-pump configuration simplifies the wiring and plumbing over running dual pumps.

The company has mounted the true high-speed variable controller externally to reduce amperage draw — once hooked up to something like a throttle position sensor with 0-5 volts, the pump can be slowed down when idling. Once it sees more than 2.7 volts from the TPS, it returns to maximum flow. This, Aeromotive’s Jeff Stacy says, makes it very docile on the street — very streetable. “We’ve got a couple of guys who have been testing these for six or seven months now, they’re making 1,000 to 1,200 horsepower and have put 7,000 to 8,000 miles on it without any problem. Since the Mustang is so hot, we decided to go ahead and develop this product,” Stacy adds.

That thinking was translated over to the Chevrolet Silverado pickups. “They’re getting cheap, and everybody’s playing with them, so we did direct drop-in’s for them — it’s got the bracket for the fuel sending unit, so it’s about as factory as you could possibly imagine.” These offerings likewise include the 3.5 and 5.0 gpm gear pumps, for upwards of 3,500 horsepower naturally aspirated on gasoline.

The Silverado (1500 only) offering uses a patented Aeromotive foam and bladder baffle system, the same integrated 100-micron pre-filter, and the same variable speed controller found in the Mustang pump. These options provide up to 90 psi in continuous operating pressure and up to 150 psi peak pressure.