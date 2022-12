FuelTech grabbed a lot of attention at the PRI Show with the surprise announcement of its next-generation line FT700 VCUs. The new FT700 and FT700 Plus will be packed with exciting features designed to help people get the most out of their vehicles. We talked with FuelTech’s Luis de Leon to learn about what people thought about the FT700s and FuelTech’s roadmap for these VCUs.

You can learn more details about each of the VCUs right here.