When Ford Motor Company released the S550 Mustang, most owners immediately wanted to know the quarter-mile time. Although an independent rear suspension vehicle (IRS) had been used in previous Mustangs, like the 2003-2004 Cobra, it still created a problem for drivers trying to launch the car on a sticky surface. Eliminating wheel hop quickly became a common thread title and products were soon developed to help prevent it. While products to upgrade the IRS were available, a weak link became apparent with the rear half-shafts. Now, that link has been strengthened with products from GForce Performance Engineering.

GForce Engineering has continued to provide products both under the GForce Engineering name and for companies like Ford Performance. While the company continues to create products for both on- and off-road market, its Mustang line of rear half-shafts showcase the workmanship and abuse its products can take. Starting with the Renegade and working up to the 1,500 capable Outlaw axles, the company provides a full spectrum of high-performance axles.

These upgraded heavy duty half-shafts are a complete replacement for the original and are CNC machined from aerospace high-alloy materials for strength and durability. The CV joints are severe duty with CNC billet centers all using Aerospace electrically bonded e-coating to resist corrosion. In addition GForce Engineering’s axles feature anti-wheel hop technology. This is achieved by using larger diameter axles, premium materials, and more strength and rigidity in all places.

While going fast with an IRS is not out of the question, it does require some products to make sure it can handle the task without wheel hopping or deflecting during launch. So, instead of waiting for the tow truck trackside, make sure you give your S550 Mustang the axles it needs with GForce Engineering before hitting the track.