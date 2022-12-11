PRI 2022: Klotz Races To Finish Line With New Race Engine Lubricants

Seeking out a trusted name for oil can be a tricky process, especially when it comes to racing lubricants. While some companies just lower the weight of the oil to allow “free” horsepower to arise, it is rarely meant for longevity and can come with a heavy price tag that includes reduced reliability, increased maintenance schedules and possibly higher operating cost. However, if you seek out racers trackside to see what they are using you’ll oftentimes find your answer. Known throughout the circle track circuit and dirt oval racing, racers have known about the Klotz Lubricants ability to perform for decades for decades. Now that Klotz was acquired by Cometic Gasket, the lubricant company has been able to expand its series and bring more racing oils to more motorsports series.

Since the acquisition, Klotz has been able to focus on increasing its reach in motorsports. Its legacy product lines have expanded to include new viscosity grades and features, not to mention bold new graphics to match. The new product lines are flowing in with advanced base oils, additives, boosters, and polymers. However, at the 2022 PRI show Klotz put a major focus on relaunching its Klotz Pure Estorlin Racing Engine Lubricant meant specifically for circle track, drag racing, sports car racing, and hot rod applications.

The Pure Estorlin Racing Engine Lubricant boasts of multiple antioxidants used to mitigate oxidation and oil thickening, even under extended periods of high oil temperatures seen on the race track. The oil provides the ability to protect hardware through anti-wear additives. The oil also contains dispersant/detergent that maintains engine cleanliness through the engine’s temperature range.

While some oil companies make boisterous claims about power only, Klotz makes statements with its wins on the track. The company for over 60 years has pushed into almost every motorsports from go-carts to snowmobiles and dirt track to drag strip. With Cometic providing the backing support now, we’re excited to see how much further Klotz will push into each motorsport’s market.