PRI 2022: Speedway Motors Provides A One-Stop-Shop For Builders

One of the most time-consuming parts of any build is waiting for products to arrive. This becomes exponentially more difficult when dealing with multiple vendors and possible backorders. However, you don’t always have to shop around to find what you’re looking for, as some shops carry a complete lineup of products from fabrication to finishing touches. One such company is Speedway Motors.



Selling products is one aspect of what Speedway Motors does, but they do more than take orders and ship parts. They provide the technical knowledge that builders need to make the correct decision. The Speedway Motors website breaks down into street cars and race cars. On the street side, Speedway Motors caters to classic hot rods, trucks, muscle cars, and T-buckets. A lengthy list of products starting with full chassis’ and workin’ towards the drivetrain before moving onto interior and exterior. Although the list for street vehicles is expansive, the race side is even bigger with 23 categories.



Speedway Motors isn’t just a catchy name to grab attention though, the company was founded in 1952 and is recognized as being the oldest speed shop in America. One that the family has kept strong through the decades. So, it would come as no surprise that their selection for the racing community would be massive. To date, the company has 23 sections for particular racing applications. While drag racing and oval racing take the lead in product selection, the company offers things for a variety of sanctioned race vehicles from karting to sprint cars, legends to demolition derby, Speedway has it all.

Before you start your build, might we suggest you check out the catalog that Speedway Motors has that lists everything you could need? There is a good chance, you find exactly what you are looking for to make your build happen without seeking out shipping from multiple shops.