GForce Performance Engineering showcased its new line of Probushings at the 2024 PRI Show. These dual-stage subframe and differential kits address the challenges of managing power while maintaining a comfortable ride in high-performance vehicles.

As Billy Shaffer, Sales Manager at GForce Performance Engineering, explains, “A lot of what we are trying to accomplish is motion control… the defining element of what will help protect a lot of the components that we make, such as axles, driveshafts, and rearends, with the main goal to help eliminate wheel hop and tire chatter, while also gaining better control over the rear end of the vehicle.”

Modern muscle cars often experience engineering challenges. The compact structure of their transmission tunnels means a driveshaft can experience enormous upward movement under heavy acceleration, known as pinion rise. This movement can not only can cause damage, but it also has a detrimental effect on performance. According to Shaffer, “We have to be concerned about pinion rise. The more power we make, the more the driveshaft is wanting to be lifted right up into the transmission tunnel.”

The engineering team at GForce wanted a balanced solution. The goal was to offer effective motion control, without sacrificing ride quality. Most aftermarket bushings, especially solid billet ones, can transfer excessive NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) into the vehicle’s cabin. This results in a less comfortable driving experience.

GForce developed a bushing design that limits unwanted movement while minimizing NVH. Their goal, as Shaffer put it, “Was to try and find something that would be a have your cake and eat it too solution, where we’re satisfying both the need for limitations in motion control while also helping to isolate noise, vibration, harshness from getting into the body of the car.”

One feature of the new bushings is a dual-stage design. This design causes the bushing to behave in different ways under varying stress levels. In normal driving, the bushings provide a comfortable ride quality, just like the factory bushings. As Shaffer describes, this approach “helps make the car feel like it’s riding more on factory bushings when you’re cruising around.” However, during hard acceleration or any other high-stress conditions, the bushings stiffen. The added stiffness helps deliver control and stability when most needed.

Differential and cradle bushings will be the company’s first products. These components most directly impact drivetrain performance and stability. Complete sets, depending on application and design, cost between $400 and $850.