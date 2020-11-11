SEMA 2020: Auto Metal Direct Offering Hood Hinges For Classic Fords

By Randy Bolig November 11, 2020
Hood hinges

If the hood hinges on your classic Ford car are past their prime, maybe it’s time to replace them with these all-new hinges from AMD.

Hood hinges. When is the last time you spent any time thinking about them? They are not something you can upgrade to increase performance. Nor do they catch anyone’s attention — even when your car’s hood is open. However, these mechanical sheetmetal supports have dutifully held your classic’s hood open for decades. It’s no wonder they are getting loose and having a hard time holding that hulk of sheetmetal open.

Over the years, these hinges wear, things get bent, and springs become… well… less springy. Luckily, for you fans of the blue oval, Auto Metal Direct has new replacements hinges for many classic cars and trucks. In fact, hood hinges for 66-70 Falcon, 66-69 Fairlane/Ranchero/Comet/Cyclone, 68-69 Torino, and Montego are now available.

These new, reproduction hinges are made just like OE. They are stamped from high-quality steel and feature an EDP coating to prevent corrosion. These new hinges are designed to fit and function like the original. Each hinge features a correct-as-original hood spring.

We’re glad to see this once-overlooked item now available to enthusiasts, and if you need new hinges or other autobody replacement items, it’s time you check out Auto Metal Direct to get the parts your classic deserves.

These hinges are sold as a pair and replace Ford part numbers C6OZ-16797-B (LH) and C6OZ-16796-B (RH).

Article Sources

Auto Metal Direct
https://www.autometaldirect.com
(866) 591-8309

About the author

Randy Bolig

Randy Bolig has been working on cars and has been involved in the hobby ever since he bought his first car when he was only 14 years old. His passion for performance got him noticed by many locals, and he began helping them modify their vehicles.
Read My Articles
 

