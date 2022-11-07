SEMA 2022: MagnaFlow Sounds Off On New Bronco Exhaust Note

Let’s face it, new vehicles rarely have the sound we’re looking for. Sure, you might have the active noise control system that pushes faux exhaust and engine notes through the factory stereo, but for a real exhaust note that sounds good from both inside and outside of the cabin, you need a real exhaust system. This is where MagnaFlow Performance Exhaust Systems shines, as they’ve provided consumers with free-flowing exhaust systems since 1981.

One of the first steps to creating a distinctive trait to any vehicle is to add an aftermarket exhaust system. This will not only free up horsepower, but will have added value of a deep and throaty sound combined with additional weight savings. Not a bad trade off after replacing the factory exhaust that was built with sound and emissions requirements in mind.

The sixth-generation Bronco brings a twist though, as it’s outfitted with a turbo engine. The turbo acts as a suppressor of sound in the exhaust system, making the Bronco an even quieter ride than its naturally-aspirated counterparts. However, that didn’t stop MagnaFlow from creating exhaust components for the latest sixth generation Bronco.

The MagnaFlow exhaust system stays tucked close to the Bronco’s underside to help avoid damage during off-roading. The increase in sound gives the Bronco an aggressive note that stands out from other vehicles on the road. While making more power is always a dream come true for enthusiasts, sometimes it’s freeing up horsepower that provides the biggest gains. The new MagnaFlow allows this with a free-flowing exhaust path that eliminates the factory restrictions. If a throatier exhaust tone, more performance, and lightweight construction sound good to you, then check out MagnaFlow’s latest Bronco offerings.