SEMA 2022: TMI Products Adds Cruiser-Style Seats To The Lineup

While talking to the guys at TMI Products at the SEMA Show, we learned about the new Cruiser Collection of seats designed for those who want a new but simple seat design with a budget-friendly price point. The Cruiser is available in two bucket seat styles as well as two bench seat widths. According to TMI, these seats are for those enthusiasts who want a modern and comfortable feel but not a high-end design to their seats. These new pieces have been refined to offer more of a stock look while maintaining the “complete interior right out of the box” fitment the TMI is known for delivering.

To perfectly compliment the Cruiser series seats are a few all-new steering wheel designs. We learned that six new designs, named: Grid, GT, Banjo, Aviator, Drag, and Classic are all 14 inches in diameter, and these CNC billet aluminum wheels offer superior strength with a cutting-edge design. These are black leather half wrapped but can be upgraded to different colors to match the interior. Steering wheel adapters for 1967-1994 GM steering columns and horn buttons are available.

Two other exciting complimentary products are the new headrests and Lokar door handles. The Lokar Performance handles are for the door, window cranks, and vent window cranks. These come in both GM and Ford versions with ladder bar style or a Lakester style with holes for a speedy appearance. The first set can be had in brushed, polished, or black finish. The Lakester version can be had in chrome, raw, or black finish.

To find out how you can get your TMI interior products to enhance the look of your hot rod, check out TMI Products.com.