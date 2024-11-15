SEMA 2024: Quick 10: Maximum Performance For Your 10-Speed

Bauman Electronic Controls is one of the leading electronic transmission control companies in the market, and it is ready to shift the game with its new product, the Quick 10 transmission controller. This new controller is specifically engineered for the Ford 10R80 and the GM 10L90 10-speed transmissions. This new transmission controller features the capability to attain precise control over the behavior of the transmission’s shifting characteristics, allowing end-users to create both optimized upshifts and downshifts tailored specifically for their particular driving experience.

The Quick 10 is based on top-notch, seventh-generation firmware/software, along with clutch-to-clutch control software. Such technology allows the controller to produce lightning-fast but extremely smooth shifts for both performance and driver comfort. These modern 10-speed transmissions are very complicated and Bauman Electronic Controls has made huge investments in designing the Quick 10. Substantial testing and fine-tuning have ensured that the controller integrates well with the complex transmission logic.

One of the Quick 10’s standout features is its optimization of downshifts. By applying predictive algorithms, the controller predicts downshift needs and executes those with minimum steps, making power delivery quicker in situations where it needs to be. So whether it’s navigating city traffic or taking the car to its limits on the track, intelligent downshift logic helps keep your engine in its power band and makes for a pretty distinctive driving experience. What’s more, the controller is continuously learning and adapting to the style of the driver, as well as the operating conditions of the vehicle.

Years of work developing electronic transmission controllers has helped Bauman Electronic Controls find their peak in the Quick 10. It is a totally new product, built on the success of their previous Gen-2 controllers. The Quick 10 comes with redesigned hardware, a microSD card slot for data logging, and the option for future expandability.

Each controller also comes equipped with a remote display unit that gives perfectly integrated and complete information to the driver’s fingertips. The product is currently in beta testing and the Quick 10 is scheduled for a full release in January 2025. It promises to change the drive for car and truck enthusiasts who want to extract maximum performance from their 10-speed transmission-equipped vehicles.