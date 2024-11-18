SEMA 2024: Richmond RGI-5 Shifts The Game

caeceykillian
By Caecey Killian November 18, 2024

For decades, Richmond Gear has been synonymous with high-performance transmissions. Their latest offering, the RGI-5, represents a bold step into the future of manual shifting. This cutting-edge transmission is engineered with the demands of modern drivers and vehicles in mind, combining Richmond’s legendary strength with the sleekness and versatility of an internal rail-shifted design.

The RGI-5’s compact aluminum main case is a marvel of engineering, providing maximum tunnel clearance to fit a wide range of vehicle applications. Whether you’re building a street machine or a track monster, this transmission’s slim profile ensures easy installation without sacrificing precious interior space. The main case’s durable construction also guarantees years of reliable service under the most demanding conditions.

One of the RGI-5’s most innovative features is its adaptable shifter configuration. With three shifter locations and five possible positions, this transmission can be tailored to suit any driver preference or vehicle layout. The included rear-mount, billet aluminum, short-throw shifter offers dual-position or center-position options, giving you total control over your shifting experience. Richmond’s patented billet aluminum shifter is a testament to its dedication to redefining the possibilities of internal rail-shifted transmissions.

RGI-5

At the heart of the RGI-5 is its robust internal three-rail shift design, featuring steel shift forks for solid, positive shifts every time. This proven architecture, combined with the transmission’s overall compactness, makes for lightning-quick shifts and unparalleled driver engagement. The billet aluminum top covers add a touch of premium style, ensuring a long-lasting finish that resists corrosion and complements any vehicle interior.

The RGI-5 is built to keep up with the demands of modern performance driving. With two overdrive ratios of 0.82 and 0.64, this transmission lets you cruise at lower RPM for improved highway fuel efficiency and lower the amount of long-term engine wear. Its design supports up to 600 lb-ft of torque, making it the perfect choice for everything from lightly modified street cars to full-on race machines.

Richmond’s commitment to versatility is evident in the RGI-5’s inclusion of dual speedometer pickups, accommodating both mechanical and electronic speedometers. This attention to detail ensures seamless integration with your vehicle’s instrumentation, regardless of its age or technology level.

By combining decades of experience with the latest materials and design philosophies, Richmond has created a truly revolutionary product. Whether you’re a professional racer, a hardcore enthusiast, or just a driver who demands the best, the RGI-5 is the ultimate choice for taking your vehicle’s performance to the next level.

Article Sources

Richmond Gear
https://www.richmondgear.com
(864) 843-9275
caeceykillian

About the author

Caecey Killian

I’d rather spend a night in the garage than a night out on the town. With over 10 years of experience building cars and going fast, I am still just as excited to keep learning and keep going faster.
Read My Articles

