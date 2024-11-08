SEMA 2024: SPAL Announces A New 18-Inch Brushless Fan

evanderespolong
By Evander Long November 08, 2024

SPAL is a name that’s well known in the automotive industry for its wide range of engine cooling solutions. In 2025, the company is planning to release a new 18-inch, slim brushless fan with a feature set that will offer vastly improved efficiency. Noise levels have also been reduced up to 80 percent at the maximum.

One of the innovations is the integration of soft-start technology. This feature reduces the initial power surge when the fan is activated, thus not straining the electrical system of the vehicle. It also eliminates the annoying headlight dips that fans with traditional designs usually create. Moreover, the SPAL fan employs pulse-width modulation to correctly control the speed according to the variation in engine temperature.

SPAL USA's New Fan

SPAL understands the importance of customization. Thus, the new fan comes with four different temperature sensor options, so the user can configure its operation according to specific needs. The high step provides for very precise on/off temperature thresholds and responsiveness of the fan to temperature changes. For users with advanced engine control units, it is easy to integrate the fan with the ECU so that the ECU controls the operation of the fan and optimizes cooling performance.

SPAL USA's New Fan

Furthermore, the manual override switch makes sure that users can activate or deactivate the fan instantly at any given time. The motor is sealed in a manner that keeps dust and debris out, as well as high-pressure water jets. The fan is also impressively thin, with a depth of only 2.2 inches, making it suitable for swaps, custom builds, and vehicles that have space constraints.

SPAL USA's New Fan

The fan also packs a punch in airflow capability, producing about 3,700 cfm at maximum speed. Its unique combination of efficiency, durability, and compact design ensures that SPAL’s all-new brushless fan revolutionizes the operation of automotive cooling. Official prices haven’t been announced yet, but the fan will be available in stores by June or July 2025.

Article Sources

SPAL USA
https://www.spalusa.com/
(800) 345-0327

More Stories

SEMA 2024: Supercharged Ford F-150 FP700S Muscle Truck

SEMA Coverage

SEMA 2024: Supercharged Ford F-150 FP700S Muscle Truck

SEMA 2024: Recaro’s Legacy Continues With The Classic LS Seat

SEMA Coverage

SEMA 2024: Recaro’s Legacy Continues With The Classic LS Seat

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading