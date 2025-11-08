SEMA 2025: Gas Monkey’s 1200 HP Synister X Chevelle Draws Crowd Attention

The SEMA 2025 show floor is absolutely packed, but one car drawing massive crowds is the Synister X Chevelle. This isn’t just another high-gloss build; it’s a 1,200-horsepower street bruiser commissioned by the automotive protection pros at System X and brought to life by Gas Monkey Garage. In signature Richard Rawlings fashion, the entire, ground-up build was completed in a jaw-dropping 30 days.

This Chevelle was built for the owner of System X, who, according to System X’s Todd Rutovich, wanted something “sinister” with “wild horsepower.” Gas Monkey clearly understood the assignment. So, what’s inside the engine of this Synister X Chevelle? Well, it’s a 427-cubic-inch, 2.7-liter Magnuson-supercharged LT4 from Late Model Engines, churning out a staggering 1,200 horsepower. That forged-internal mill stays cool via a Wizard Cooling radiator and screams through Ultimate Headers into a three-inch stainless Magnaflow exhaust, which finishes in custom CNC-milled tips fully integrated into the body.

Because this car was built to be driven, its appeal goes far beyond the deep black paint. The entire body sits on a world-class Speedtech ExtReme Chevelle chassis. This fully independent, pro-touring foundation is disciplined on the street but strong enough for the track, featuring a cross-cantilever rear suspension and remote-reservoir QA1 shocks.

The custom details are what set it apart. Starting as a solid Malibu, the car was stripped, widened, and fitted with fresh AMD quarter panels. TITANS of CNC created the menacing, one-off grille and billet headlight bezels. Fesler flush-mount glass, HRE wheels, and massive Wilwood discs complete the exterior. The cockpit is all business, with exclusive Sparco carbon fiber seats and a crisp Audison Thesis audio system.

The Synister X Chevelle isn’t just a SEMA ornament. It’s a fully running, high-precision build that System X plans to drive and enjoy. You can catch the car at the System X booth in the West Hall or follow the entire 30-day thrash on the Gas Monkey Garage YouTube channel.