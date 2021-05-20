2021 Carlisle Ford Nationals to Include Comic-Car-Con

By Rob Krider May 20, 2021

When it comes to the biggest Ford car show anywhere, hands down the Carlisle Ford Nationals is it. But this event, held June 4-6, 2021, at the National Parts Depot showfield in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, is much more than a car show. It’s more of a “Ford Festival” filled with over 3,200 vehicles, a free autocross, exhaust competition, parade, car clubs, flea market, celebrity appearances and even Ford engineers showing off their newest and hottest creations. And for 2021, the Carlisle Ford Nationals is stepping up the game once again by bringing in Comic-Car-Con, a slew of infamous Ford vehicles from television and movies including the original Batmobile created by George Barris.

The 1976 Ford Torino from the hit television series from 1975 through 1979 Starsky and Hutch will be on display in Building T at the Carlisle Ford Nationals.

Aside from the Comic-Car-Con, the 2021 Carlisle Ford Nationals will highlight the 50th birthday of what some call the Clydesdales (or big horses) of the Mustang years, the 1971 to 1973 models, including the Mach 1. Coincidentally, during the event Ford will be unveiling its newest Mach 1. After a 17-year hiatus the Mach 1 is back and attendees can get hands on with the new car and talk to Ford engineers about its performance-minded abilities.

The 2021 Mach 1 with 480-horsepower and equipped with some of the best parts bin bits from the Bullitt, GT350 and GT500, will be on display at the Carlisle Ford Nationals.

And besides the different celebrity cars that will be on display with Comic-Car-Con, actual human celebrities will be at the event as well. Ford Performance driver Hailie Deegan will be signing autographs on June 5th. Hailie, who has been racing since she was eight-years-old, is the daughter of professional freestyle motocross rider Brian Deegan. Hailie is currently competing full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, driving the No. 1 David Gilliland Racing Ford.

Hailie Deegan will be signing autographs and posters on June 5th from 9:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the stage.

There is an exhaust competition to be held where competitors accelerate down a road, and a winner is chosen not by pure massive decibels but for the best sounding Ford rumble. Since the Carlisle Ford Nationals presented by Meguiars is such a large show it means it creates one of the largest Ford parades as some of the show cars participate in the annual parade through downtown Carlisle.

The annual parade through downtown Carlisle is an all Ford affair during the Carlisle Ford Nationals and is well attended by locals who didn’t get a chance make it over to the National Parts Depot showfield to see all of the vehicles.

For those who want to drive their cars, the Autocross Real Street Shootout is a chance to be crowned fastest at the event. To enter the free autocross you have to be registered for the Carlisle Ford Nationals showfield, at least 18 years old with a driver’s license, have a street legal vehicle and bring your own SNELL rated helmet. Trophies and cash prizes will be presented to the top three quickest of the group.

Any street legal car that is entered for the Carlisle Ford Nationals showfield can compete in the Autocross Real Street Shootout.

Shine up your Ford, bring some chairs, grab a cooler and head to the Carlisle Ford Nationals June 4-6, 2021. For those who want to register early the link is HERE. Enjoy the over 3,200 Fords that will be on display and check out some of the most famous Fords ever in the Comic-Car-Con section of the show.

George Barris’s Dragula, from the television show The Munsters will be on display.

