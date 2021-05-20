2021 Carlisle Ford Nationals to Include Comic-Car-Con

When it comes to the biggest Ford car show anywhere, hands down the Carlisle Ford Nationals is it. But this event, held June 4-6, 2021, at the National Parts Depot showfield in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, is much more than a car show. It’s more of a “Ford Festival” filled with over 3,200 vehicles, a free autocross, exhaust competition, parade, car clubs, flea market, celebrity appearances and even Ford engineers showing off their newest and hottest creations. And for 2021, the Carlisle Ford Nationals is stepping up the game once again by bringing in Comic-Car-Con, a slew of infamous Ford vehicles from television and movies including the original Batmobile created by George Barris.

Aside from the Comic-Car-Con, the 2021 Carlisle Ford Nationals will highlight the 50th birthday of what some call the Clydesdales (or big horses) of the Mustang years, the 1971 to 1973 models, including the Mach 1. Coincidentally, during the event Ford will be unveiling its newest Mach 1. After a 17-year hiatus the Mach 1 is back and attendees can get hands on with the new car and talk to Ford engineers about its performance-minded abilities.

And besides the different celebrity cars that will be on display with Comic-Car-Con, actual human celebrities will be at the event as well. Ford Performance driver Hailie Deegan will be signing autographs on June 5th. Hailie, who has been racing since she was eight-years-old, is the daughter of professional freestyle motocross rider Brian Deegan. Hailie is currently competing full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, driving the No. 1 David Gilliland Racing Ford.

There is an exhaust competition to be held where competitors accelerate down a road, and a winner is chosen not by pure massive decibels but for the best sounding Ford rumble. Since the Carlisle Ford Nationals presented by Meguiars is such a large show it means it creates one of the largest Ford parades as some of the show cars participate in the annual parade through downtown Carlisle.

For those who want to drive their cars, the Autocross Real Street Shootout is a chance to be crowned fastest at the event. To enter the free autocross you have to be registered for the Carlisle Ford Nationals showfield, at least 18 years old with a driver’s license, have a street legal vehicle and bring your own SNELL rated helmet. Trophies and cash prizes will be presented to the top three quickest of the group.

Shine up your Ford, bring some chairs, grab a cooler and head to the Carlisle Ford Nationals June 4-6, 2021. For those who want to register early the link is HERE. Enjoy the over 3,200 Fords that will be on display and check out some of the most famous Fords ever in the Comic-Car-Con section of the show.