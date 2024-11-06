2024 TRIM Awards: Celebrating Automotive Interior Excellence

The automotive world is full of excitement as the 2024 TRIM Awards is approaching soon. This is a highly respected awards show for car enthusiasts because it celebrates excellence in interior design. It brings excitement to car builders who can transform vehicle cabins into art. From precision-sewn seats to brilliant layouts in dashboards, TMI Products‘ TRIM Awards celebrate skills and creativities that define automobile luxury.

There are several award categories to ensure all parts of interior design receive their rightful awards. The “Best TMI Truck Interior” category provides competition for truck enthusiasts, while SUV owners have their special slot to show off their creations. The categories also include recognition for those demonstrating creativity in design, with categories such as “Most Creative Interior,” “Best Color-Matching Interior,” and more. Custom work cannot go without special recognition, and the TRIM Awards feature such categories for cars and trucks, respectively.

A discerning panel of judges will assess the competition based on their substantive, personal knowledge. Kevin Oeste, of V8 Speed & Resto Shop and voice of SEMA, leads the charge. Joining him are industry leaders such as Sara Morosan, owner of LGE-CTS Motorsports and SEMA Person of the Year for 2021, and Theresa Contreras, owner of Baja Forged and PPG Brand Ambassador. Their combined automotive knowledge and expertise and discerning eyes will make sure that the most deserving entries get the acknowledgment they have earned.

All category winners will be extended an invitation to the exclusive Barrett-Jackson Cup 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Winners also will receive spectacular prizes from industry giants including Mothers Polish, Optima Batteries, and FiTech Fuel Injection.

With such a tremendous opportunity for the builders to air their talents to an enormous global audience, the TRIM Awards are open to any featured vehicle in the SEMA Show. As competitions grow hotter, there could only be one name everybody would look forward to taking on the title of being a 2024 TRIM Champion.