What would you get if a built-for-NASCAR single overhead cam (SOHC) Cammer engine was combined with a 1964 Ford Galaxie 500? Well, you’d get Bob Matranga’s nasty creation. This Galaxie 500 is a glimpse of what could have been if Ford and NASCAR green-lit stuffing this monstrous engine into a street car, and offered it to the general public.

The SOHC Cammer engine was developed by Ford to become the dominant engine in NASCAR racing. Ford designed the Cammer to function at elevated RPM levels for extended periods of time. The problem is, the Cammer needed to be made available in a production car to meet NASCAR’s requirements. At 635 horsepower, the Cammer was just too much of a liability for Ford to unleash on the street. Bob’s Cammer is a true blue-blood Cammer that was built back in the 1960s.

There have been subtle changes made to the Galaxie that didn’t take away from the overall look of the car. Bob didn’t like the hood that came on the car when he purchased it, so it was modified to be more subdued. The bumpers were also massaged to give the Galaxie a sleek look. Inside the car, the interior was modified to give it an OEM look, but with modern updates.

You can’t stuff a SOHC Cammer into a Galaxy 500, back it with a silky smooth TREMEC T56, and not work on the car’s stance or handling. The OEM chassis was replaced by a stout unit from the Roadster Shop. RideTech suspension parts were added to the chassis to make it handle like a dream. The air shocks allow Bob to adjust the Galaxy’s stance and make it look super aggressive if he so desires. A set of ET Wheels keep the Galaxy rolling down the road, and complete the tastefully modified look Bob was going for.

Now, you really need to watch this video from AutotopiaLA that goes into more detail about Bob’s Galaxy. The noises that are produced by the 427 SOHC Cammer engine are just glorious, so make sure you crank up the volume as Bob flogs the Galaxy with Shawn Davis in the passenger seat.