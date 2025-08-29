Blown Dark Horse Dazzles On The Dyno With More Than 1,300 HP

steveturner
By Steve Turner August 29, 2025

When it comes to what qualifies as “stock,” there are as many definitions as there are for “street car.” However, when a bolt-on Mustang Dark Horse topped by a Whipple supercharger belts out four digits on a hub dyno while spinning to 9,000 rpm, you have to walk away impressed.

Now, from the moment that Ford engineers told us the Mustang Dark Horse would share the same rugged connecting rods as its 760-horsepower Predator 5.2 cousin, we wondered just how much boost these bad boys would be able to handle. However, it wasn’t until the aftermarket unlocked tuning that tuners and shops could unleash the full potential of the Dark Horse variant of the Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter V-8.

Whipple Blown Mustang Dark Horse

To find out what the Dark Horse-spec Gen 4 5.0-liter engine could do with a Whipple supercharger, Evolution Performance turned to Lund Racing to calibrate the combination. They tested the results on the shop’s in-house Dynocom hub dyno. (Photo Credit: Evolution Performance)

One of those leading the charge in four-digit development for the S650 era is Evolution Performance, which recently pushed its fully built Dark Horse into the deep four digits with an impressive 1,369-horsepower pull on the dyno, set out to see what the stock engine could do with a proper supporting cast (see sidebar below). Topped by the aforementioned Whipple 3.0-liter GEN 6 supercharger delivering undisclosed boost, its only internal mods were a set of Boundary Dual Rotor Oil Pump Gears and a Boundary Anti-Cavitation Backing Plate, which are only in place for the sake of durability.

Sturdy Stallion

“This engine has consistently undergone rigorous testing, including numerous high-boost dyno sessions and in excess of one hundred boosted quarter-mile passes,” the shop said.

Whipple Blown Mustang Dark Horse

Let loose on the dyno, the Whipplecharged Dark Horse let it rip to 9,000 rpm and delivered peak outputs of 1,346.9 horsepower and 873.3 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels.

To extract maximum power from this bolt-on combination, Evolution worked with longtime partner, Lund Racing, which calibrated the Dark Horse using HP Tuners hardware and software. The results were flat-out impressive, as this S650 put down nearly as much power as its fully built stablemate. The final numbers clocked in at 1,346.9 horsepower and 873.3 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels.

The idea that a modern car with the engine it was born with still under the hood can easily and consistently deliver more than 1,300 horsepower at the rear wheels, as seen in this blown Dark Horse, is a concept that would have seemed insane just a few years ago. We are just at the outset of the tuned S650 era, so it will be interesting to see what the Gen 4 Coyote, particularly the robust Dark Horse variant, is capable of in the future.

2024 Dark Horse Modifications

• Stock 5.0-Liter GEN 4 Engine

Boundary Dual Rotor Oil Pump Gears

• Boundary Anti-Cavitation Backing Plate

• Whipple 3.0-Liter GEN 6 Supercharger

• Whipple 10-Rib Pulley System

• Whipple 120mm Throttle Body

• Whipple Competition Air Boxes

• Whipple Dual Intercooler Pump

ICChiller Interchiller

• 170-Degree Thermostat

GripTec 10-Rib Pulley

Injector Dynamics ID1750 Fuel Injectors

Fore Innovations Triple Pump Return Fuel System

• Brisk Racing Spark Plugs

UPR Products Pro Series Catch Can

Kook’s 2-Inch Long-Tube Headers

• 3-Inch Titanium Race Exhaust System

• Billy Built 10R80 Transmission

Circle D Pro Series Converter

• Carbon Fiber Driveshaft

• Amsoil 5W50 Oil

• Sunoco EPX Race Fuel

Article Sources

Evolution Performance
https://www.evoperform.com
(610) 485-3596
Whipple Industries
https://whipplesuperchargers.com/
(559) 442-1261

More Sources

HP Tuners
https://www.hptuners.com
(661) 644-4624
Lund Racing
https://www.lundracing.com
(484) 442-0495
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

F-150 Lightning SuperTruck Runs An Electrifying ’Ring Lap

News

F-150 Lightning SuperTruck Runs An Electrifying ’Ring Lap

Blown Dark Horse Dazzles On The Dyno With More Than 1,300 HP

News

Blown Dark Horse Dazzles On The Dyno With More Than 1,300 HP

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading