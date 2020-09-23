Carlisle Auctions Offers Options Of Fun During Fall Carlisle 2020

By Andy Bolig September 23, 2020

It has been said for years, “You can find it at Carlisle!” That means everything from completed cars to the smallest part for your current ride. With auctions canceled in the spring and summer, Carlisle Auctions is excited to offer a two-day, 400 car auction as part of Fall Carlisle 2020. Fall Carlisle runs September 30, 2020, through October 4, 2020, at the Carlisle, Pennsylvania Fairgrounds. During the same weekend and just a few blocks west at the Carlisle Expo Center, nearly 100 years of automotive excellence will cross the block during these first two days in October.

“We’ve been hearing from buyers and sellers alike who are anxious for the event,” said Tony Cline, Director of Auction Operations.  “We feel this will be one of our best available lots of cars in some time, with different types and styles available dating back to the early 1920s.”

Carlisle and the AACA Museum have partnered and several cars will be offered by the AACA Museum at The Fall Carlisle Auction held in October.

As part of Carlisle Auctions’ health safety measures, masks will be required for entry and indoors, multiple hand-washing/sanitizing stations will be available, restrooms, food, and service areas will be regularly cleaned and hopeful bidders are encouraged to pre-register for easier packet pick-up.  In addition, concession options will be modified. You can learn more about the various safety measures put in place, plus details on bidding (in person, online, or on the phone), buying, and more by calling (717) 960-6400 or online at the Carlisle Auctions web page.

Vehicular Variety

Everything from hot Orphan cars to customs, classics, and even Corvettes can be had at the Carlisle Auctions event.

While Spring and Fall Carlisle have always been a bevy of automotive options, this year’s Carlisle Auction also carries the same spectrum of offerings. In a recent partnership with the AACA Museum, Inc. the Carlisle Auction in October will feature several cars offered by the AACA, many originating from the pre-war era.

We feel this will be one of our best available lots of cars in some time, with different types and styles available dating back to the early 1920s. Tony Cline, Carlisle Auctions

Offerings from the AACA Museum’s collection include a 1926 Packard 4-Door Club Dietrich, 1926 Wills St. Clair, 1931 Cadillac Town, 1935 Brewster Sedan, 1946 Kaiser Street Rod, 1956 Chrysler Imperial, and a 1991 Jaguar XJS. The scope of cars illustrating some of the variety that is on-hand at Carlisle events during the course of the year.

This 1951 Chevrolet Panel truck still has its 6-cylinder engine and three-speed transmission intact. It has recently been treated to new brakes, clutch, tires, and interior!

Other cars offered will surely scratch the itch for numerous muscle cars, vintage autos, street rods, and even heavy-haulers. On Thursday, October 1 at around 5 p.m., trucks take center stage. An all-truck hour will help transition the lots from early on day one, to the heavy hitters of the evening. Big trucks, little trucks, and even some SUVs will be part of the fun.

This 1946 Kaiser street-rod truck rides on a Fatman Fabrications front end, powered by a small-block, GM crate engine, and keeps its passengers cool with a Vintage Air chill-station.

There will also be muscle cars from a variety of eras with Pontiac GTOs, Fairlanes, Galaxies, Mustangs, Chryslers, and Buicks crossing the block in search of a new owner. Carlisle Auctions’ FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee offers competitive fees that are some of the best in the industry, along with world-champion auctioneers holding years of experience. If the desired lot doesn’t sell, Carlisle Auctions offers a “Still for Sale” option for one last chance at connecting seller and buyer away from the spotlight of the auction block.  “Still for Sale” is available starting October 1 and is available in person for a few days following the event in-person and online at CarlisleAuctions.com for approximately three weeks.

Besides the half-dozen cars highlighted from the AACA and the truck-specific bidding, there will be plenty of cars from every era to keep you glued to the action. You’ll find fan favorites such as Midyear Corvettes and up-and-coming collectibles such as the C4 ZR1 and numerous C3-era rides. There will also be muscle cars from the big-three and beyond, pony cars, custom cars, and some pre-collectible “good-buys” to be had. The complete list of cars crossing the block is available on the Carlisle Auctions website and here are a few that we’d love getting a chance to own!

We’ve always had a soft spot for these early Fairlane/Victoria bodies. Whether donned with full-crown treatment or as a hard-top, these beauties have the fine lines and chrome treatment that epitomizes the ‘50s. There is also a lot to be said for those T-type Buicks powered by that angry, turbocharged V-6 engine. This future-collectible features many contemporary creature comforts yet served on the front lines of America’s performance resurgence.

Be sure to check out all the cars offered at the upcoming Carlisle Auctions event and check back often, as cars are added daily. Vehicles will begin loading in on Tuesday, September 29.  All outdoor placements can be viewed by one and all, but ONLY event staff, registered buyers/sellers, and guests and select business partners are permitted to enter the Expo Center during the auction.  Due to gathering restrictions, general spectators are restricted from entering the Expo Center.

Go to the Carlisle Auctions website to consign, register to bid, or for any other questions you might have about the upcoming auction.

