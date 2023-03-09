Carlisle Events Season Has Something For Every Automotive Enthusiast

Carlisle Events brings a variety of events to the Carlisle Pennsylvania Fairgrounds each year. It doesn’t matter what type or brand of vehicles you’re into, Carlisle Events has something for you. The 2023 events schedule is locked and loaded, so you’d better be ready to make a trip to Pennsylvania to check out one of these big shows this year.

The first Carlisle-based event is Spring Carlisle, April 19-24. Spring Carlisle may have been the second automotive flea market added to the Carlisle Events resume of events in the late 1970s, but in 2023, it stands head and shoulders above nearly every event of its type around the world! Some 100,000 guests flock to Carlisle, all looking to buy, sell, or trade something with a little automotive flavor to it. There’s the flea market of course, where hundreds of vendors are selling millions of parts, but there’s also a car corral where classic and collector cars are for sale by owner.

Once the Spring show comes and goes, Carlisle transitions to specialty events season. This includes a portfolio of six car-centric events, led May 12-13 by the Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals. IPN is a very unique event in that it spotlights over 2,000 cars from around the world, including many rare and unique rides that are seldom seen by the public. There are also a few special displays and activities planned. Cruise to Carlisle as the event showcases the Audi, Rolls Royce, a 50-year celebration of the Honda Civic, race-prepared vehicles, and even a general showcase of vehicles from around the world. There are car club gatherings, track, and automotive activities, plus a judged and non-judged Showfield.

As May becomes June and Memorial Day ushers in the unofficial start of summer, the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds welcomes THE Ford car show of Ford car shows. The Carlisle Ford Nationals (June 2-4) offers no shortage of cars, people, and excitement. The 2022 event became the largest car show of any type ever hosted at Carlisle and there’s no doubt 2023 should match, if not exceed that turnout. Ford Nationals 2023 honors include the SVT, Coyote powerplants, the Lightning, 40 Years of Saleen, the Malaise Era, and more.

Three weeks after the Blue Oval excitement leaves town, the Bow-Tie fun rolls in. Summer officially gets going with the Carlisle GM Nationals (June 23-24) as 100 years of history adorn the National Parts Depot Showfield. Planned features include a few “shows within the show.” This includes the all-new 3rd Gen Nationals at Carlisle (Camaro and Firebirds) as well as Corvettes for Chip. Further, there are planned displays for 40 Years of the Pontiac Fiero, 50 Years of the Buick Regal, a 4th Gen Camaro showcase, Malaise Era GM vehicles, and 120+ years of the Buick Motor Company.

June becomes July and that means the largest all-Mopar event in the world, the Carlisle Chrysler (July 14-16). Over 3,100 show cars came to Carlisle in 2022, the first time Chrysler Nationals weekend ever topped the 3,000 car mark. In addition, the vendor footprint sold out too. All those folks don’t just come to Carlisle because of the well-kept grass, no…they come to Carlisle because it’s THE gathering place for die-hard Mopar enthusiasts. 2023 promises once more to offer a nice mix of general show cars on the Showfield and a head-turning collection of special displays too. This year, it’s a nod to Mel Major, long-time Carlisle supporter and organizer of the Survivor Display, Malaise Era Mopars, Mopars from your high school days, 50-Years of 1973 Mopars, and more.

August offers two events in the form of the Carlisle Truck Nationals (August 4-6) and Corvettes at Carlisle (August 24-26). For three days, truck lovers of all ages can see in real life the toys they played with as kids. This includes trucks of all shapes, sizes, styles, and eras; plus Monster Trucks, cool custom vans, big rigs, and heavy equipment. There are also a handful of planned displays, including 40 Years of the Ford Ranger, the “low show”, Vanarama, antique Fire Trucks, and the Big Rig Show and Shine. Don’t miss a sensory-ladened event, complete with sights and sounds, including the big rig glow show, drop and drag contest, and neon that frequently accompanies the vans.

Corvettes at Carlisle wraps up the August offerings at Carlisle and for 2023, guests can enjoy the latest and greatest from Corvette and Team Chevrolet, seminars anchored by the Corvette mechanic team and Paul Koerner, car-themed anniversary displays, and ultra-rare gathering of Le Mans Corvette race cars as part of Chip’s Choice. There will also be a 50th anniversary of 1973 Corvettes showcase and the NCRS Gallery. The show wraps up with the Corvette Parade, Park, and Party on Saturday evening, again offering the community a chance to see hundreds of cool cars in motion.

Lastly for Carlisle in 2023 is Fall Carlisle (September 27-Otober 1). Fall Carlisle is similar to its spring counterpart in that it offers cars, parts, merchandise, collectibles, and more for sale. Enthusiasts and vendors alike converge on Carlisle to celebrate tradition, the car culture, and an unmatched camaraderie that only those who are part of the experience can truly appreciate. Fall Carlisle includes the AACA Car Club on stage and their showcase of classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles. This feature is the perfect appetizer for their upcoming event in Hershey just days after Fall Carlisle concludes. Fall Carlisle is the last big event to find the parts you need for those winter projects or to wrap up something that’s been in the works all summer.

The cars and trucks at Carlisle don’t just show, they go. Beginning with the Carlisle Import and Performance Nationals in May and concluding with Corvettes at Carlisle in August, there will be parades (on grounds and off), drifting, autocross, thrill rides, rolling exhaust competitions, smoke-billowing donuts, and more. Select shows go one step further with low car/truck limbo and a real street shootout, testing a driver’s skill vs. the clock, and the multi-turn course at Carlisle. In most cases, Showfield registration is required to participate in these added activities, but specific details are available via the event’s specific web page.

Guests making plans to come to Carlisle will also notice some new web page elements, making it more customer friendly and easier to navigate, some new food options such as Kay Melts (cheesy/gooey goodness in a sandwich), expanded options from Stoltzfus, including ham and cheese melts, breakfast and an all-new turkey bowl, Mom Mom’s Sweet Corn (fresh roasted ears of corn), Quinn’s Coffee Bar, and best of all, Carlisle Milkshakes.

There are also more ways to give the gift of Carlisle with gift cards and convenience of access with admission packages, including spectator admission for one plus parking.

Spectator tickets are available for purchase at a discount online and registration to show is also discounted by 10% up to 45 days prior to most events. Vending spaces are also available for those looking to sell tools, parts, collectibles, cars, merchandise, etc.

2023 Carlisle Events Schedule Spring Carlisle April 19-23 Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction April 20-21 Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals May 12-13 Carlisle Ford Nationals June 2-4 Carlisle GM Nationals June 23-24 Carlisle Chrysler Nationals July 14-16 Carlisle Truck Nationals August 4-6 Corvettes at Carlisle August 24-26 Fall Carlisle September 27-October 1 Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction September 28-29 Lakeland Fall Collector Car Auction November 10-11

All events listed are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds except for the Lakeland Fall Collector Car Auction which takes place in Lakeland, Florida at the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus. Hours vary by event. Links to purchase, details on the 2023 schedule, and more can be found at CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.