Chip Foose Chops it Up With A 2022 Ford Maverick

Chip Foose is a legend in bringing restomods and classic vehicles to life, and the sketch artist’s ability to progress from paper to product has stood the test of time. While a proper stance, wheel selection and graphic package or paint has been a staple, they have mostly revolved around classic cars. This time Foose decided to take things a different direction with the new 2022 Ford Maverick.

Ford has been offering an avenue for all enthusiast to find a vehicle that fits their lifestyle or hobbies; you can find lifted F-450 trucks that can handle anything, to beach-going Broncos. The new Ford Maverick is no different, with companies already offering an off-road appearance package. While the new Maverick doesn’t have a 4-wheel drive offering, it does have an AWD version with the Ecoboost model. Foose took a different approach, throwing it back to the days of mini trucks and tuners with his Shelby-inspired Ford Maverick.

“If you are looking for a rugged look, then parts are being made by Air Design and you can make it look like an off-road vehicle. I don’t want to do anything that someone else is already doing. So, I’m going to make it look like a passenger car,” said Foose. “I’ve added some ground effects, hood scoop, and added lights to the front fascia.”

Foose brings new life to the truck with an appearance package that would be aggressive on the street or the track. So sit back and enjoy the relaxing artwork that Foose brings to the table.