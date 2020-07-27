Cindee Hall And Her Classic Falcon Ready For NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl

Cindee Hall was just thirteen years old when her father began teaching her how to drive in his 1967 Chevy Impala.

They would find a deserted dirt road not far from their home in Homestead, Florida, and confident in her ability to handle some horsepower, he would let her get into the gas pedal a bit more and more with every outing.

Before long, she was flooring it, and declaring how much fun it was to go fast, and it was at that point that he knew he had a hot-rodder on his hands.

Years later, when Hall met and began dating NMCA Quick Fuel Technology Nostalgia Super Stock driver Doug Poskevich, she fell in love with the 1963 Falcon in his garage. Its paint was peeling and it was past its prime, but that didn’t matter to her.

“I thought it was beautiful,” said Hall. “It reminded me of a Falcon that my family had when I was a kid.”

She decided that she wanted to race the car, despite Poskevich telling her that it wasn’t the most stable car to steer down track, so with a 302 cubic-inch Ford engine under the hood, she began taking part in some bracket races at Orlando Speed World, where she was laying down low 13s in 2009.

The following year, 2010, she jumped into NMCA Detroit Truetrac Nostalgia Muscle Car — now called Nostalgia Muscle — and despite the learning curve, she landed a fifth-place finish in points.

“I remember being so nervous, especially when it came to doing burnouts, but as soon as I got the hang of doing them, I loved them,” said Hall, with a laugh. “It quickly became, and has remained, one of my favorite things about racing.”

Hall, who had her car painted a few years ago, was quick to learn the ins and outs and racing in NMCA Detroit Truetrac Nostalgia Muscle Car, as she went on to achieve another top-five finish and several top-ten finishes in points.

“The combination in the car has stayed the same, with the exception of suspension and electrical components, and the axle, because I broke that at a race a while back,” said Hall, who now shares a home with Poskevich in Deland, Florida “We’ve managed to get the car to run so much better and so much more consistently through the years.”

That has certainly helped Hall go rounds at races, and she made it all the way to a runner-up finish after recording a close breakout time of 12.99 on a 13.00 index against Andy Warren at the 12th Annual Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals in late June at Atlanta Dragway.

“I was so excited to be able to get past so many great racers to get to the final round,” said Hall.

Now Hall, whose car wears the quote “Though she be but little, she is fierce,” from William Shakespeare’s beloved “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” is loading up for the Nitto Tire NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl presented by HPJ Performance, July 30-Aug. 2 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. And, she’s more determined than ever to earn her first trip to the Aerospace Components Winner’s Circle.

“I’m going to try to have the same mindset for this race that I had for the race in Atlanta, and hopefully it will help me get to the final round again,” said Hall. “That would mean a lot.”

