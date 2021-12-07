Classic Instruments New Take On An Early Ford Gauge Cluster

By Dimitri Lazaris December 07, 2021

Your vehicle’s instrument cluster is arguably the most important aspect of your ride since they are front and center. Classic Instruments has been perfecting gauges since the late-’70s, and the company’s new award-winning 1933 to 1934 Ford gauge cluster is truly a work of art.

Winner of the 2021 New Product of the Year award at the NSRA 52nd Street Rod Nationals, Classic Instruments’ new 33’-34’ Ford car gauge cluster, offers you a direct fit replacement panel. While modernizing the vehicle’s gauges, this cluster maintains a period-correct look. The car cluster includes a speedometer, fuel level, temperature, oil pressure, and volt gauge. Indicator lights, LED backlighting, and a programmable fuel gauge provides modern upgrades for driveability. The fuel gauge can be programmed to different ohm ranges enabling you to pair the gauge with an OEM fuel sending unit or other aftermarket sending units as well, giving you an accurate fuel reading with any setup.

Award Winning 1933-1934 Ford Car Cluster

At first glance, this period dash brings you right back to the early-1930s. Classic Instruments implemented multiple user customization with their separate power and ground lead in the wire harness. This allows you to have control of the functions including check engine light, emergency brake, and low oil pressure.

Classic Instruments also launched a matching 8K tachometer, so you can watch your flathead V8 or new crate LS engine rev to the moon as you smash through the gears.

Classic Instruments Matching 8K Tachometer

Contact Classic Instruments at www.classicinstruments.com, or call them directly at 1 8444 -342-8437

Loading