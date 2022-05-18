Diagnosing Common Steering Issues With The Help Of Borgeson

When you take your classic for a ride, are you noticing the enjoyable ride is plagued with steering issues? Is the steering not what it used to be? Basically, I am asking if the steering in your classic ride is causing you concern? Does it feel loose, do you have excessive vibrations in the steering wheel? Maybe it just seems to be too hard to steer. Before you give up and take your ride to a shop to diagnose the problem, maybe the folks at Borgeson Universal can help.

While perusing the Borgeson website, we found a few tips that can help you diagnose several steering issues that could be the cause of your cornering woes. In fact, your steering issue might not even be caused by an actual steering issue. Sometimes, poor steering could be the result of an issue with the suspension, worn tires, or another non-steering system inadequacy. But it could be your steering system. The bottom line is that you need to figure out what is causing the problem so you can fix it.

We found a page on the Borgeson website dedicated to helping you with technical problems and solutions for steering woes. We thought we should bring it to your attention.

Excessive Looseness Felt In Steering Wheel

If this is happening, you are noticing extra movement in the steering wheel without any response or movement in the front wheels. Having too much play can reduce your ability to accurately steer or control the vehicle.

Possible Causes

Worn steering gearbox

Worn parts in the steering linkage.

Bad ball joints or steering knuckle.

Loose wheel bearing.

Road Wander

If your car seems to wander (have a tendency to drift from one side of the road to the other), possible causes could be.

Mismatched tire sizes on the same “axle.”

Uneven tire pressure.

Worn steering box

Too much toe-out (needs alignment).

Loose ball joints or tie rods

Steering Not Returning To Center

Typically, the steering wheel should return to the centered position after turning once the driver releases it. If this return is slow or requires you to manually move the steering back to center, here are some possible causes.

Binding of suspension or steering components.

Steering components that have not been properly greased and have dried out.

Excessive negative camber.

Oversteer/Oversensitive steering (Darting)

If you have power steering, too much pressure can cause this to happen.

The steering linkage from the column to the steering box could be loose.

The steering box can be out of adjustment or worn out.

Hard To Steer

As it sounds, h steering is when you need to exert excessive effort just to turn the steering wheel. This could be the result of:

Friction (dirt buildup in steering components) or too little clearance in the steering gear.

Steering linkage binding.

Too much positive caster. This can also cause the steering wheel to return to center too fast.

Low power steering fluid.

Too little or too much power steering pressure.

If you have power steering, it could be inoperative. But you can eliminate power steering as the culprit by raising the front end of your vehicle off the ground and starting the engine. If the steering wheel still turns easily, the steering is not at fault.

These are just a few of the tips that you can find on the Borgeson website tech-help page. If you’re experiencing any steering troubles, make Borgeson your next call to get answers about how you can fix the problem.