Door Slammers 2.0 Brings New Features To Game

Say what you want about online racing games, but they are here to stay. These games have evolved from a simple time kill into a full-blown competition series. While habitual use is on the rise, the games are creating a more realistic experience of authentic drag racing frequently. Door Slammers 2.o has always been on the cutting edge of drag race gaming and have also created side projects to help racers get faster. They just announced their newest additions to the game this week.

Via their social media, Door Slammers shared new renderings of things to come. These include a dyno, and a set of wheelie bars. While we all recognize the importance of dyno tuning, it will be interesting to see what the effects will have on game play. We hope to see this used as a tool and create some even faster run times.

While the dyno is a great tool for engine performance, wheelie bars are a great tool for furthering a suspension setup. It is also one of the greatest stipulation and controversy creators known in grudge racing. To say this should shake things up and create more classes, might be an understatement.

As much as we would rather be doing the real thing, it’s nice to have a virtual breakaway to the sport we all love. Door Slammers has brought the track to our phones and for that we are thankful.