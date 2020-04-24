Door Slammers to Host 2020 Quarantine Nationals This Weekend

If you’re stuck inside right now, you’ve probably already downloaded Door Slammers 2. If you haven’t, now is the perfect time to get to it! This coming Saturday and Sunday (April 25th and 26th), Door Slammers 2 will be hosting the 2020 Quarantine Nationals!

Door Slammers 2 is a free mobile drag racing game that is available through iOS and Android. Door Slammers games have been around since 2012, and have quickly risen the ranks to become some of the most popular and most-played games in the world.

The weekend is quickly approaching, so download now to get yourself dialed in for the bracket race, which begins this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. On Sunday at 8:00 p.m., a Heads-Up tournament will commence, wherein the fastest car will take the win!

A prize pack will be awarded by one “Disco Dean” to the winner of each night’s festivities.

Entering is easy. Find the “The OG Door Slammers 2.0” Facebook group and request to join the group. Once accepted (this should happen quickly), register via the pinned post. Simply comment “In” on the post, and mention if you plan on participating on Saturday, Sunday, or both races.

For Those New to Door Slammers . . .

If you have yet to play Door Slammers 2, here’s what you’re in for: 3D graphics, bracket, Heads-Up Outlaw, and Drag Radial head-to-head multiplayer racing, and engine and chassis customization. Choose from small-block and big-block engines, carbureted or fuel injected, and add turbochargers, nitrous, blowers, and more. Personalize your vehicle of choice with custom wheels, paint, lettering, brakes, parachutes, suspension, and pretty much anything else you can think of.

Then, take it to the strip, dial in your reaction time, and push your skills — and your creations — to the limit against your friends or Door Slammers 2 users around the world. Don’t forget to pull the chute!

The Quarantine Nationals are quickly approaching! Don’t miss out!