Eddie Motorsports Delivers Customized One-Off Parts For Your Hot Rod

Let’s face it, when you open the hood of your classic, you want to be wowed. Whether that comes from an area that is flawlessly restored or a restomodded area that exudes your personal taste, it’s the details that matter. For you restomod guys, Eddie Motorsports completely understand.

For many years, Eddie Motorsports has been the number one choice of custom billet parts for many enthusiasts. Be it a set of billet hood hinges or an accessory-drive kit. But what you may not be aware of is they can offer one-off custom pieces as well.

Through the company’s Fusioncoat program, custom pieces can be made to suit your personality. For instance, if you want a custom set of valve covers that say Small-Block Power Rules, Eddie Motorsports can accommodate. The lettering of your choice will be etched with several fonts and styles available. Simply call (888) 813-1293, place your order and get custom parts.

I asked Larry Ashley of Eddie Motorsports two questions: one, how can the customer design and order this part/process, and two, what are the lead times? “These orders need to be phoned in with it being a custom part so a salesperson can assist,” he says. “As far as lead times, that depends on inventory levels, but typically, anywhere from two to six weeks.”

The Fusioncoating process is done over polished Eddie Motorsports products. You can have the name of your car or your engine size etched into your part(s) for a custom piece that will last forever. One thing you need to keep in mind is licensed products cannot be done. So, if you’re looking for a Bow-Tie emblem, Ford oval, or Mopar M, sorry.

Fusioncoating is available in the following colors: Candy Red, Candy Blue, Matte Black, Gloss Black, and White.

Whether you just want a great billet steering wheel, valve covers, hinges, air cleaner, or accessory drive for your hot rod, maybe it’s time you check out Eddie Motorsports to get the quality accessories your ride deserves.