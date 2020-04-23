Enter To Win Summit Racing’s Virtual Car Show

Summit Racing is holding its very own virtual car show and giving away a $50 gift card to the winners! Simply head over to Summit Racing’s Facebook and click on the appropriate class for your vehicle. From there, you can upload an image of your ride. There are four classes: Pre-1960 (Cars and Trucks), 1960-’79 (Cars and Trucks), 1980-’99 (Cars and Trucks), and 2000-up (Cars and Trucks).

You can head to your respective class by clicking the photo of the pertinent class listed on their Facebook post. Then, you can share a picture of your vehicle in the comments section below. Images MUST be of YOUR vehicle. The winner of each class may be required to show proof of ownership, so NO CHEATING! While you’re there filling out your comment, be sure to let everyone know all about your ride so they can see how cool it really is, not just virtually. Online Car Show entrants will be accepted from Monday, April 20, through Sunday, April 26 at 11:59 pm ET.

The folks at Summit Racing will then select a “Top Three” in each of the four categories. Three finalists for each category will be selected as follows: (1) the number of peer engagements/likes, (2) random selection, (3) OnAllCylinders editors’ choice. The top three finalists will be featured individually on Summit Racing’s Facebook page.

The winner will then be chosen by your peers through the number of likes and shares that each post receives. The winner in each category will win a $50 gift card from Summit Racing. Summit Racing will notify the final winner in each category via private message or email within one week. If you’re one of those who live by the fine print, you can check out all the rules on the right-hand side of the car show’s Facebook page. Good luck!