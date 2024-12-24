Celebrate The First Night Of Mustang Week Texas At The Spot

After an exhilarating day of carving corners on the autocross track and road course at Motor Speedway Resort Houston on the first day of the inaugural Mustang Week Texas presented by LMR, what better way to celebrate than at the Official Kick-Off Party on Thursday, April 24 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Spot in Galveston is a perfect place to kick off Mustang Week Texas with Vaugh Gittin Jr., the RTR Team, and our Mustang community… — Thomas Myroniak, Event Director at POWER

Free to attend, this celebration of the original pony car will take place at The Spot in Galveston, Texas, which features several restaurants and bars — all right alongside the ocean. In addition to the food and libations, The Spot will provide Mustang-only parking to create a must-see display of vehicles from all generations.

Not only can attendees check out all the Mustangs on the property, but none other than Vaughn Gittin Jr., Ben Hobson, and all the Fun-Havers from RTR Vehicles will be on hand to show off their latest ready-to-rock machines while a DJ keeps the party pumping. Naturally, you’ll also be able to catch up with the Mustang Week staff to buy official merchandise, grab your car show credentials, and get set for the rest of the action.





“With five venues in one family-friendly, beachfront location, The Spot in Galveston is a perfect place to kick off Mustang Week Texas with Vaugh Gittin Jr., the RTR Team, and our Mustang community,” Thomas Myroniak, Event Director at POWER, said.

To learn more about the kick-off party or to register for any of the official Mustang Week events, you can visit the official site right here.