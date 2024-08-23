During the first week in September, you’ll hear the sound of Mustangs all around the Myrtle Beach area as throngs of fans spend their summer vacations soaking up the beauty of Ford’s original pony car. As the Mustang celebrates its 60th Anniversary, it is only fitting that among those cars, Ford will show off a stable of its finest modern stallions.

“We kicked off the 60th anniversary of the Ford Mustang celebration at Charlotte Motor Speedway in April, and we’re excited to bring the ‘party’ to Myrtle Beach,” Joe Bellino, Mustang Brand Manager, said. “The energy from the thousands of Mustang fans who attend Mustang Week is always awesome. Everyone has a Mustang story and we look forward to hearing them all as we share the next generation of the world’s favorite sports car.”

Those attending Mustang Week can check out a variety of the latest Mustang variants ranging from the entry-level four-cylinder model to the top-performing 5.0-liter machines. These examples showcase Ford’s commitment to offering Mustangs for a range of enthusiasts, plus options for customizing the cars to make them your own.

“We at Ford are excited to be part of Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach this year. We plan to bring Mustangs that demonstrate the amazing breadth of the Mustang family of sports cars,” Bellino added. “Fans can also see our latest way to help them personalize their ride with our first-ever factory Matte Clear Film, giving Mustang a stylish satin-like finish while also protecting the car’s paint. From the turbocharged EcoBoost model to the 60th-Anniversary Edition GT and 500-horsepower Dark Horse, we will show everyone at Mustang Week Ford’s deep commitment to building the performance car of their dreams.”

Seeing all the latest Mustangs is just part of the excitement at this must-attend event for Mustang fans. For more on what is on tap at Mustang Week, visit the official site here to start planning all your high-performance fun in and around Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from September 2-7, 2024.