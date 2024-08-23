Ford Set To Show Off A Stampede Of Stunning S650s At Mustang Week

Ford Set To Show Off A Stampede Of Stunning S650s At Mustang Week

steveturner
By Steve Turner August 23, 2024

During the first week in September, you’ll hear the sound of Mustangs all around the Myrtle Beach area as throngs of fans spend their summer vacations soaking up the beauty of Ford’s original pony car. As the Mustang celebrates its 60th Anniversary, it is only fitting that among those cars, Ford will show off a stable of its finest modern stallions.

We at Ford are excited to be part of Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach this year… — Joe Bellino, Mustang Brand Manager

“We kicked off the 60th anniversary of the Ford Mustang celebration at Charlotte Motor Speedway in April, and we’re excited to bring the ‘party’ to Myrtle Beach,” Joe Bellino, Mustang Brand Manager, said. “The energy from the thousands of Mustang fans who attend Mustang Week is always awesome. Everyone has a Mustang story and we look forward to hearing them all as we share the next generation of the world’s favorite sports car.”

Mustang Week 2024

The new Mustangs set for display at Mustang Week 2024 include the new 60th Anniversary Package and a Dark Horse model equipped with the optional Matte Clear Film like the one above. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Those attending Mustang Week can check out a variety of the latest Mustang variants ranging from the entry-level four-cylinder model to the top-performing 5.0-liter machines. These examples showcase Ford’s commitment to offering Mustangs for a range of enthusiasts, plus options for customizing the cars to make them your own.

“We at Ford are excited to be part of Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach this year. We plan to bring Mustangs that demonstrate the amazing breadth of the Mustang family of sports cars,” Bellino added. “Fans can also see our latest way to help them personalize their ride with our first-ever factory Matte Clear Film, giving Mustang a stylish satin-like finish while also protecting the car’s paint. From the turbocharged EcoBoost model to the 60th-Anniversary Edition GT and 500-horsepower Dark Horse, we will show everyone at Mustang Week Ford’s deep commitment to building the performance car of their dreams.”

Seeing all the latest Mustangs is just part of the excitement at this must-attend event for Mustang fans. For more on what is on tap at Mustang Week, visit the official site here to start planning all your high-performance fun in and around Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from September 2-7, 2024.

From the 500-horsepower Dark Horse to the 315-horsepower EcoBoost Mustang, Ford will show its fans a breadth of potent pony cars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina from September 2-7, 2024, including some of the special models, like the 60th Anniversary Package and possibly the California Special.

Article Sources

Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Ford Set To Show Off A Stampede Of Stunning S650s At Mustang Week

Event News

Ford Set To Show Off A Stampede Of Stunning S650s At Mustang Week

Testing Modern Piston Ring Coatings On The Dyno With Total Seal

News

Testing Modern Piston Ring Coatings On The Dyno With Total Seal

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading