Event Preview: NMRA All-Ford World Finals

The Nitto Tire NMRA All-Ford World Finals and Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival is coming to Beech Bend Raceway Park on October 1-4. This massive event will put an exclamation point on the NMRA season and will have something for every Ford fan. You can catch all of the drag racing action RIGHT HERE on FloRacing.
If there’s one thing the NMRA All-Ford World Finals is known for, its the huge number of cars that show up each year to be a part of the drag racing fun. When you mix that with the extra activities the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival brings to the table you get an event that’s bursting at the seams with blue-oval awesomeness.
On the drag strip, fans will get to see several specialty races that make the NMRA All-Ford World Finals worth the price of admission. The Hellion Turbo Battle and Terminator/GT500 Shootout will put the spotlight on some of the most amazing Fords that use boost as a power-adder. There’s also going to be some wicked street cars on the property in the King of the Street class and the TREMEC Stick Shift Shootout. Both of those races feature the fastest cars from the True Street class.
You’ll want to be in the stands or in front of your TV to watch The NMRA All-Ford World Finals and Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival when it begins. FloRacing will bring you all of the action live RIGHT HERE when the racing begins at Beech Bend Raceway Park. This broadcast is brought to you by presenting sponsor ARP, along with Whipple Superchargers, Flying A Motorsports, Vortech Superchargers, Canton Racing Products, Classic Instruments, and Fuel Systems Technology.
Official Event Name: The NMRA All-Ford World Finals and Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival
Event Dates: October 1-4
City: Bowling Green, Kentucky
Track Name: Beech Bend Raceway Park
Track Website: https://www.beechbend.com/dragstrip/
Track Phone Number: (270)-781-7634
Tickets: All ticket sales will be made at the gate on the dates of the event-
Prices: One day adult spectator ticket $25, Saturday and Sunday $45
Friday through Sunday $70, Thursday through Sunday $95
Children 12 and under are free, free parking
Live Stream: This FloRacing broadcast is brought to you by presenting sponsor ARP along with Whipple Superchargers, Flying A Motorsports, Vortech Superchargers, Canton Racing Products, Classic Instruments, and Fuel Systems Technology.
Live Stream Schedule:
Friday LIVE at 10:00 am CST – 8:00 am PST
Saturday LIVE at 8:30 am CST – 6:30 am PST
Sunday LIVE at 8:45 am CST – 6:45 am PST
Classes Being Contested:
- Street Outlaw
- Renegade
- Limited Street
- Coyote Stock
- Factory Stock
- Modular Muscle
- Super Stang
- Truck & Lightning
- Open Comp
- Ford Muscle
- True Street
- King Of The Street
- Stick Shift Shootout
- Turbo Battle
- Terminator/GT500 Shootout
- Bracket Racing
Schedule: All Times Are Central Time (CST)
|Thursday, October 1st (all times are tentative and subject to change based on car count)
|Gates Open
|8:00 am
|Spectator Gates Open (Proceed Through Racer Gate Thursday Only) — Vendor, Racer, Car Show & Swap Meet Parking, Registration & Tech
|8:00 am
|Drag Race Test and Tune Begins By Class (lanes close at 6:30 pm)
|1:00 pm
|Friday, October 2nd (all times are tentative and subject to change based on car count)
|Gates Open – Racer, Vendor, Car Show, and Swap Meet Parking, Registration & Tech
|8:00 am
|Spectator Gates Open
|8:00 am
|Grand Champion and Autocross tech will be in the AX grid area
|8:00 am – 3:00 pm
|Car Show Pre-Parking (Awards Saturday & Sunday
|9:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Dyno Challenge (First Come First Served)
|9:00 am – 3:00 pm
|Autocross
|9:00 am – 12:00 pm
|Drag Race Test & Tune by Class
|10:00 am
|Drag Race (Heads Up Classes) Test & Tune by Class
|11:00 am
|Vaughn Gittin Jr. & Chelsea DeNofa Drift Exhibition
|12:15 pm
|Autocross Instruction and Track Walk
|1:00 pm – 1:30 pm
|Autocross
|1:30 pm – 5:00 pm
|Drag Race (Index Classes) Qualifying Rd #1
|3:30 pm
|Countryside Cruise Open to All Registered Vehicles
|5:00 pm
|Drag Race (Heads Up Classes) Qualifying Rd #1
|5:00 pm
|– Vaughn Gittin Jr. & Chelsea DeNofa Pro Drifting, Plus Pro Ams
|6:00 pm
|Grand Champion Drag Race Time Trial (1-Hr. Session Unless Grid Clears Sooner)
|7:00 pm
|Saturday, October 3rd
|Gates Open – Racer, Car Show & Swap Meet Parking, Registration & Tech
|7:30 am
|Spectator Gates Open
|8:00 am – 7:30 am
|Drag Race (Index Classes) Qualifying Rd #2
|8:30 am
|All-Ford Car Show
|9:00 am – 4:00pm
|Dyno Challenge (First Come First Served)
|9:00 am – 3:00pm
|Autocross (Cars Go Through Tech in Grid Area)
|9:00 am – 12:00pm
|Drag Race (Heads Up Classes) Qualifying Rd #2
|10:00 am
|True Street Time Trial
|NOON
|AX Shootout – Top 5
|12:00 pm
|Bigfoot Monster Truck Parade
|12:15 pm
|Vaughn Gittin Jr. & Chelsea DeNofa Pro Drifting, Plus Pro Ams
|12:30 pm – 2:15 pm
|Drag Race (Index Classes) Qualifying Rd #3
|1:00 pm
|Countryside Cruise
|1:30 pm
|True Street Meeting and Cruise
|1:30 pm
|Drag Race Pre-Race Ceremony
|2:30 pm
|Drag Race (Heads Up Classes) Qualifying Rd #3
|Capri Club Race Eliminations & Bracket Open Dial in for $
|Autocross
|2:30 pm – 5:00 pm
|All-Ford Car Show Awards
|4:00 pm
|True Street Eliminations
|4:00 pm
|Cleetus & Cars Burnout Contest (in Circle Track)
|5:30 pm
|Vaughn Gittin Jr. & Chelsea DeNofa Pro Drifting, Plus Pro Ams
|6:30 pm
|Grand Champion Drag race Time Trial (1-Hr. Session Unless Grid Clears Sooner)
|7:00 pm
|True Street Awards and Aerospace Components Winners Circle Celebration
|8:00 pm
|Sunday, October 4th
|Gates Open
|8:00 am
|Gates Open – Racer, Car Show and Swap Meet Parking, and Participant Registration
|8:00 am
|Spectator Gates Open
|8:00 am
|Non-Denominational Chapel Service
|8:00 am-8:30 am
|Drag Race (Index Classes) Eliminations Rd #1
|8:45 am
|All-Ford Car Show
|9:00 am – 2:00 pm
|3S Challenge (All Autocross & Grand Champion Competitors)
|9:00 am – 2:00 pm
|Dyno Challenge (First Come First Served)
|9:00 am – 2:00 pm
|Drag Race (Heads Up Classes) Eliminations Rd #1
|11:00 am
|Bigfoot Monster Truck Parade
|NOON
|Drift Exhibition
|2:30 pm – 3:30 pm
|All-Ford Car Show, Grand Champion, Autocross, 3S Challenge & Dyno Awards Awards
|3:30 pm
|Drag Race Aerospace Components Winners Circle Celebration
|5:00 pm
|Gates Close / Secure Track
|6:00 pm