Event Preview: NMRA All-Ford World Finals

The Nitto Tire NMRA All-Ford World Finals and Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival is coming to Beech Bend Raceway Park on October 1-4. This massive event will put an exclamation point on the NMRA season and will have something for every Ford fan. You can catch all of the drag racing action RIGHT HERE on FloRacing.

If there’s one thing the NMRA All-Ford World Finals is known for, its the huge number of cars that show up each year to be a part of the drag racing fun. When you mix that with the extra activities the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival brings to the table you get an event that’s bursting at the seams with blue-oval awesomeness.

On the drag strip, fans will get to see several specialty races that make the NMRA All-Ford World Finals worth the price of admission. The Hellion Turbo Battle and Terminator/GT500 Shootout will put the spotlight on some of the most amazing Fords that use boost as a power-adder. There’s also going to be some wicked street cars on the property in the King of the Street class and the TREMEC Stick Shift Shootout. Both of those races feature the fastest cars from the True Street class.

You’ll want to be in the stands or in front of your TV to watch The NMRA All-Ford World Finals and Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival when it begins. FloRacing will bring you all of the action live RIGHT HERE when the racing begins at Beech Bend Raceway Park. This broadcast is brought to you by presenting sponsor ARP, along with Whipple Superchargers, Flying A Motorsports, Vortech Superchargers, Canton Racing Products, Classic Instruments, and Fuel Systems Technology.

Official Event Name: The NMRA All-Ford World Finals and Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival

Event Dates: October 1-4

City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Track Name: Beech Bend Raceway Park

Track Website: https://www.beechbend.com/dragstrip/

Track Phone Number: (270)-781-7634

Tickets: All ticket sales will be made at the gate on the dates of the event-

Prices: One day adult spectator ticket $25, Saturday and Sunday $45

Friday through Sunday $70, Thursday through Sunday $95

Children 12 and under are free, free parking

Live Stream: This FloRacing broadcast is brought to you by presenting sponsor ARP along with Whipple Superchargers, Flying A Motorsports, Vortech Superchargers, Canton Racing Products, Classic Instruments, and Fuel Systems Technology.

Click Here For The Live Stream Event Page

Live Stream Schedule:

Friday LIVE at 10:00 am CST – 8:00 am PST

Saturday LIVE at 8:30 am CST – 6:30 am PST

Sunday LIVE at 8:45 am CST – 6:45 am PST

Classes Being Contested:

Street Outlaw

Renegade

Limited Street

Coyote Stock

Factory Stock

Modular Muscle

Super Stang

Truck & Lightning

Open Comp

Ford Muscle

True Street

King Of The Street

Stick Shift Shootout

Turbo Battle

Terminator/GT500 Shootout

Bracket Racing

Schedule: All Times Are Central Time (CST)