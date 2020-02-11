Event Preview: The 2020 NMRA Spring Break Shootout

If you’re a fan of the NMRA you know it’s that time of year when all the Ford fanatics converge on Bradenton Motorsports Park for the Spring Break Shootout. For the 26th time, the NMRA will kick its season off in the sunshine state and you can see it all live RIGHT HERE on SpeedVideo.
One of the biggest attractions at the Spring Break Shootout is the sheer number of fast street cars that come to participate in the QA1 True Street class. The TREMEC Stick Shift Shootout is a huge part of the True Street program and will showcase the fastest manually-shifted cars in a head-to-head battle. If that wasn’t enough, the 16 fastest cars from the True Street class will participate in the JLT Performance Spring Break Shootout on Sunday.
All of the usual NMRA index and heads-up classes will be featured during the Spring Break Shootout. Fans will also get to see a trio of specialty races that include the Cobra Jet Showdown, Terminator/GT500 Shootout, and the Turbo Battle. Saturday night the NMRA After Hours portion of the Spring Break Shootout will turn the clocks off and feature the Florida N/T 28/275 Shootout. The Bradenton Motorsports Park’s Street Car Shootout class is going to do some full 1/4-mile no time racing as a part of the NMRA After Hours fun.
Don’t miss your chance to see tons of all-Ford racing at Bradenton Motorsports Park during the 26th Annual Nitto Tire NMRA Spring Break Shootout. SpeedVideo will broadcast all of the racing action live RIGHT HERE for you to check out. This broadcast is brought to you by Vortech Superchargers, COMP Cams, ATI Performance Products, ProCharger, GForce Performance, and Flying A Motorsports.
Official Event Name: 26th Annual Nitto Tire NMRA Spring Break Shootout
Event Dates: February 27 – March 1
City: Bradenton, Florida
Track Name: Bradenton Motorsports Park
Track Website: http://www.bradentonmotorsports.com/
Track Phone Number: 941-748-1320
Tickets: All ticket sales will be made at the gate on the dates of the event
Prices: One day adult spectator ticket $25, Saturday and Sunday $45
Friday through Sunday $70, Thursday through Sunday $95
Children 12 and under are free, free parking
Schedule:
Friday: LIVE at 10:00 AM EST – 7:00 AM PST
Saturday: LIVE at 8:30 AM EST – 5:30 AM PST
Sunday: LIVE at 8:45 AM EST – 5:45 AM PST
Classes Being Contested:
- Street Outlaw
- Renegade
- Modified Street
- Coyote Stock
- Limited Street
- Factory Stock
- Modular Muscle
- Super Stang
- Truck & Lightning
- Open Comp
- Ford Muscle
- True Street
- Bracket
- Terminator/GT 500 Shootout
- Cobra Jet Shootout
- Turbo Battle
Schedule: All Times Are East Coast Time (EST)
|Friday: February 28th
|Gates Open
|8:00am
|Parking/Tech/Registration
|8:00am – 6:00pm
|Test & Tune – In class order (OC, TL, MM, SS, FM, SCS, TS, SO, REN, LS, GT500, TB, FS, CS)
|9:00am
|Cobra Jet Showdown Qualifying #1
|10:00am
|Test & Tune – Heads-Up Classes: (SO, REN, LS, N/T, GT500, TB, FS, CS)
|10:30am
|NMRA Index Class Qualifying Session #1 (OC, TL, MM, SS, FM, TS)
|NOON
|Cobra Jet Showdown Qualifying #2
Street Car Shootout, True Street & Bracket Time Trial
|1:00pm
|NMRA HEADS UP Qualifying #1 (SO, REN, LS, N/T (Time Hit), GT500, TB, FS, CS)
|2:00pm
|NMRA Index Class Qualifying Session #2 (OC, TL, MM, SS, FM, TS)
|3:00pm
|Cobra Jet Showdown Qualifying #3
Street Car Shootout, True Street & Bracket Time Trial
|4:00pm
|NMRA HEADS UP Qualifying #2 (SO, REN, LS, N/T (Time Hit), GT500, TB, FS, CS)
|5:30pm
|Gates Close
|6:00pm
|Secure Track
|7:00pm
|Saturday: February 29th
|Gates Open
|7:30am
|Racer, Car Show, Swap Meet Registration, and Tech Opens
|7:30am – 5:00pm
|NMRA Index Class Qualifying #3 (OC, TL, MM, SS, FM, TS)
|8:30am
|Bracket Time Trial
|9:30am
|Cobra Jet Showdown Rd #1
|10:30am
|NMRA Heads-Up Qualifying #3 (SO, REN, LS, N/T (time Hit), GT500, TB, FS, CS)
|11:00am
|Cobra Jet Showdown Rd #2
True Street and Bracket Time Trial
Cobra Jet Showdown Rd #3
|Noon
|True Street Meeting
|1:30pm
|True Street Rally Cruise
|2:00pm-4:00pm
|NMRA Index Class Qualifying Rd #4 (OC, TL, MM, SS, FM, TS), Street Car Shootout Time Trial, Bracket Eliminations Rd #1
Cobra Jet Showdown Rd #4
|2:00pm
|PRE-RACE CEREMONY
|3:30pm
|NMRA HEADS UP Qualifying #4 (SO, REN, LS, N/T (time Hit), GT500, TB, FS, CS)
Bracket Eliminations Rd #2
Cobra Jet Showdown Final
|3:35pm
|Car Show Awards Presentations
|4:00pm
|True Street Eliminations
Bracket Eliminations – continue until complete
|5:00pm
|Bracket Eliminations – continue until complete
Street Car Shootout and Florida N/T 28/275 Shootout Eliminations
|7:30pm
|Gates Close
|8:00pm
|Secure Track
|10:00 pm
|Sunday: March 1st
|Gates Open
|8:00am
|Chapel Service
|8:00am
|NMRA INDEX CLASS Eliminations Rd #1 (OC, TL, MM, SS, FM)
|8:45am
|Stick Shift True Street Shootout Eliminations
Bracket Time Trial
Spring Break Shootout Eliminations
|9:45am
|NMRA HEADS UP Eliminations (SO, REN, MS, LS, GT500, TB, FS, CS)
Bracket Eliminations Rd #1
|11:00am
|Car Show Awards Presentations
|3:00pm
|Final Round Eliminations
Aerospace Components Winners Circle
|4:30pm
|Secure Track
|6:00pm