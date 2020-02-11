Event Preview: The 2020 NMRA Spring Break Shootout

By Brian Wagner February 11, 2020

If you’re a fan of the NMRA you know it’s that time of year when all the Ford fanatics converge on Bradenton Motorsports Park for the Spring Break Shootout. For the 26th time, the NMRA will kick its season off in the sunshine state and you can see it all live RIGHT HERE on SpeedVideo.

One of the biggest attractions at the Spring Break Shootout is the sheer number of fast street cars that come to participate in the QA1 True Street class. The TREMEC Stick Shift Shootout is a huge part of the True Street program and will showcase the fastest manually-shifted cars in a head-to-head battle. If that wasn’t enough, the 16 fastest cars from the True Street class will participate in the JLT Performance Spring Break Shootout on Sunday.

All of the usual NMRA index and heads-up classes will be featured during the Spring Break Shootout. Fans will also get to see a trio of specialty races that include the Cobra Jet Showdown, Terminator/GT500 Shootout, and the Turbo Battle. Saturday night the NMRA After Hours portion of the Spring Break Shootout will turn the clocks off and feature the Florida N/T 28/275 Shootout. The Bradenton Motorsports Park’s Street Car Shootout class is going to do some full 1/4-mile no time racing as a part of the NMRA After Hours fun.

Don’t miss your chance to see tons of all-Ford racing at Bradenton Motorsports Park during the 26th Annual Nitto Tire NMRA Spring Break Shootout. SpeedVideo will broadcast all of the racing action live RIGHT HERE for you to check out. This broadcast is brought to you by Vortech Superchargers, COMP Cams, ATI Performance Products, ProCharger, GForce Performance, and Flying A Motorsports.

Official Event Name:   26th Annual Nitto Tire NMRA Spring Break Shootout

Event Dates:                      February 27 – March 1

City:                                   Bradenton, Florida

Track Name:                      Bradenton Motorsports Park

Track Website:                  http://www.bradentonmotorsports.com/

Track Phone Number:      941-748-1320

Tickets:               All ticket sales will be made at the gate on the dates of the event

Prices:                  One day adult spectator ticket $25, Saturday and Sunday $45

Friday through Sunday $70, Thursday through Sunday $95

Children 12 and under are free, free parking

Live Stream:  This broadcast on SpeedVideo.com is brought to you by  Vortech Superchargers, COMP Cams, ATI Performance Products, ProCharger, GForce Performance, and Flying A Motorsports.

Click here for live stream

Schedule:

Friday:  LIVE at 10:00 AM EST –  7:00 AM PST

Saturday: LIVE at 8:30 AM  EST –  5:30 AM PST

Sunday: LIVE at 8:45 AM EST – 5:45 AM PST

Classes Being Contested:

  • Street Outlaw
  • Renegade
  • Modified Street
  • Coyote Stock
  • Limited Street
  • Factory Stock
  • Modular Muscle
  • Super Stang
  • Truck & Lightning
  • Open Comp
  • Ford Muscle
  • True Street
  • Bracket
  • Terminator/GT 500 Shootout
  • Cobra Jet Shootout
  • Turbo Battle

Schedule: All Times Are East Coast Time (EST)

Friday: February 28th
Gates Open 8:00am
Parking/Tech/Registration 8:00am – 6:00pm
Test & Tune – In class order (OC, TL, MM, SS, FM, SCS, TS, SO, REN, LS, GT500, TB, FS, CS) 9:00am
Cobra Jet Showdown Qualifying #1 10:00am
Test & Tune – Heads-Up Classes: (SO, REN, LS, N/T, GT500, TB, FS, CS) 10:30am
NMRA Index Class Qualifying Session #1 (OC, TL, MM, SS, FM, TS) NOON
Cobra Jet Showdown Qualifying #2
Street Car Shootout, True Street & Bracket Time Trial		 1:00pm
NMRA HEADS UP Qualifying #1 (SO, REN, LS, N/T (Time Hit), GT500, TB, FS, CS) 2:00pm
NMRA Index Class Qualifying Session #2 (OC, TL, MM, SS, FM, TS) 3:00pm
Cobra Jet Showdown Qualifying #3
Street Car Shootout, True Street & Bracket Time Trial		 4:00pm
NMRA HEADS UP Qualifying #2 (SO, REN, LS, N/T (Time Hit), GT500, TB, FS, CS) 5:30pm
Gates Close 6:00pm
Secure Track 7:00pm
Saturday: February 29th
Gates Open 7:30am
Racer, Car Show, Swap Meet Registration, and Tech Opens 7:30am – 5:00pm
NMRA Index Class Qualifying #3 (OC, TL, MM, SS, FM, TS) 8:30am
Bracket Time Trial 9:30am
Cobra Jet Showdown Rd #1 10:30am
NMRA Heads-Up Qualifying #3 (SO, REN, LS, N/T (time Hit), GT500, TB, FS, CS) 11:00am
Cobra Jet Showdown Rd #2
True Street and Bracket Time Trial
Cobra Jet Showdown Rd #3		 Noon
True Street Meeting 1:30pm
True Street Rally Cruise 2:00pm-4:00pm
NMRA Index Class Qualifying Rd #4 (OC, TL, MM, SS, FM, TS), Street Car Shootout Time Trial, Bracket Eliminations Rd #1
Cobra Jet Showdown Rd #4		 2:00pm
PRE-RACE CEREMONY 3:30pm
NMRA HEADS UP Qualifying #4 (SO, REN, LS, N/T (time Hit), GT500, TB, FS, CS)
Bracket Eliminations Rd #2
Cobra Jet Showdown Final		 3:35pm
Car Show Awards Presentations 4:00pm
True Street Eliminations
Bracket Eliminations – continue until complete		 5:00pm
Bracket Eliminations – continue until complete
Street Car Shootout and Florida N/T 28/275 Shootout Eliminations		 7:30pm
Gates Close 8:00pm
Secure Track 10:00 pm
Sunday: March 1st
Gates Open 8:00am
Chapel Service 8:00am
NMRA INDEX CLASS Eliminations Rd #1 (OC, TL, MM, SS, FM) 8:45am
Stick Shift True Street Shootout Eliminations
Bracket Time Trial
Spring Break Shootout Eliminations		 9:45am
NMRA HEADS UP Eliminations (SO, REN, MS, LS, GT500, TB, FS, CS)
Bracket Eliminations Rd #1		 11:00am
Car Show Awards Presentations 3:00pm
Final Round Eliminations
Aerospace Components Winners Circle		 4:30pm
Secure Track

 

 6:00pm

