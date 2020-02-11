Event Preview: The 2020 NMRA Spring Break Shootout

If you’re a fan of the NMRA you know it’s that time of year when all the Ford fanatics converge on Bradenton Motorsports Park for the Spring Break Shootout. For the 26th time, the NMRA will kick its season off in the sunshine state and you can see it all live RIGHT HERE on SpeedVideo.

One of the biggest attractions at the Spring Break Shootout is the sheer number of fast street cars that come to participate in the QA1 True Street class. The TREMEC Stick Shift Shootout is a huge part of the True Street program and will showcase the fastest manually-shifted cars in a head-to-head battle. If that wasn’t enough, the 16 fastest cars from the True Street class will participate in the JLT Performance Spring Break Shootout on Sunday.

All of the usual NMRA index and heads-up classes will be featured during the Spring Break Shootout. Fans will also get to see a trio of specialty races that include the Cobra Jet Showdown, Terminator/GT500 Shootout, and the Turbo Battle. Saturday night the NMRA After Hours portion of the Spring Break Shootout will turn the clocks off and feature the Florida N/T 28/275 Shootout. The Bradenton Motorsports Park’s Street Car Shootout class is going to do some full 1/4-mile no time racing as a part of the NMRA After Hours fun.

Don’t miss your chance to see tons of all-Ford racing at Bradenton Motorsports Park during the 26th Annual Nitto Tire NMRA Spring Break Shootout. SpeedVideo will broadcast all of the racing action live RIGHT HERE for you to check out. This broadcast is brought to you by Vortech Superchargers, COMP Cams, ATI Performance Products, ProCharger, GForce Performance, and Flying A Motorsports.

Official Event Name: 26th Annual Nitto Tire NMRA Spring Break Shootout

Event Dates: February 27 – March 1

City: Bradenton, Florida

Track Name: Bradenton Motorsports Park

Track Website: http://www.bradentonmotorsports.com/

Track Phone Number: 941-748-1320

Tickets: All ticket sales will be made at the gate on the dates of the event

Prices: One day adult spectator ticket $25, Saturday and Sunday $45

Friday through Sunday $70, Thursday through Sunday $95

Children 12 and under are free, free parking

Live Stream: This broadcast on SpeedVideo.com is brought to you by Vortech Superchargers, COMP Cams, ATI Performance Products, ProCharger, GForce Performance, and Flying A Motorsports.

Click here for live stream

Schedule:

Friday: LIVE at 10:00 AM EST – 7:00 AM PST

Saturday: LIVE at 8:30 AM EST – 5:30 AM PST

Sunday: LIVE at 8:45 AM EST – 5:45 AM PST

Classes Being Contested:

Street Outlaw

Renegade

Modified Street

Coyote Stock

Limited Street

Factory Stock

Modular Muscle

Super Stang

Truck & Lightning

Open Comp

Ford Muscle

True Street

Bracket

Terminator/GT 500 Shootout

Cobra Jet Shootout

Turbo Battle

