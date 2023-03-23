Event Preview: The Goodguys All American Get-Together Is Here

Get ready, the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is bringing the 39th Grundy Insurance All American Get-Together to the Alameda County Fairgrounds March 25-26. This gathering of horsepower and high performance will feature an amazing mix of American-made or powered vehicles to Pleasanton, California. It doesn’t matter what type of builds you like, chances are, this event will have something for you.

The 39th Grundy Insurance All American Get-Together is a two-day family-friendly event that mixes the latest Detroit muscle machines with traditional hot rods, muscle cars, classic trucks, and the revered kustoms and lowriders of the west coast cruising culture. There will be two special halls; one highlighting the best traditional kustom cars with their chopped tops and sculpted bodywork and the other hall featuring classic lowriders with their chrome, metalflake paint, and hydraulic suspensions. There will even be a lowrider hopping contest!

Once the family is done choosing a favorite kustom or lowrider, they can head over to the free Kids Zone, model car show, shop through the Goodgals Gallery full of arts and crafts, and check out the artwork at the Pinstriper’s Brush Bash. The Get-Together also hosts a huge swap meet, Car Coral, and a Manufacturer’s midway packed with the best companies in hot rodding.

Getting back to the gearhead action there’s the excitement of the nitro-burning Thunderfest exhibition dragsters, the corner-carving action of the CPP AutoCross featuring the close competition of the American Shootout. For those craving the scent of more burning rubber and smoke – be sure to make it to Saturday’s tire-melting Burnout Contest!

Sunday afternoon is topped off with a parade of chrome, glowing paint, and rumbling exhaust as all of the award-winning, including one finalist for the Custom Car of the Year, roll past the stage! The Goodguys 39th Grundy Insurance All-American Get-Together will bring over 3,000 of the west coast’s baddest muscle cars, classic trucks, hot rods, and more together for a weekend packed with Cool Cars, Cool People, and Good Times! For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: www.good-guys.com/aagt