F1 Drivers Verstappen and Perez Drive Bronco Raptor At Off-Roadeo

What happens when Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez get behind the wheel of the very sporty Ford Bronco Raptor? Lots of throttle smashing, throaty horsepower growls, bursts of giggles, and wide-brim smiles of course. The world-famous globe-trotting F1 drivers recently drove the Ford Bronco Raptor for a stint at the Bronco Off-Roadeo driving school in the hill country of Austin, Texas.

Last year, Ford had enrolled into an F1 partnership developing power units for Red Bull Oracle, where Verstappen and Perez drive. It makes sense for them to enjoy the off-road experience as part of this association. The drivers found it challenging, wondering if they could handle the obstacles on the course. But the Bronco Raptor proved more than capable, and Verstappen and Perez had a blast on a shortened and organized 1.3-mile course, expressing excitement to come back.

Ford Bronco Raptor

The Ford Bronco Raptor is poised as a flagship standout high-performance iteration of the standard Ford Bronco, specifically crafted for off-road enthusiasts. This model brings a range of performance enhancements built to handle the demands of serious off-road adventures. In terms of performance, the bar has been set with the Bronco Raptor, featuring advanced off-road capabilities, upgraded suspension, larger off-road tires, a more robust engine, and a host of exclusive interior and exterior styling.

This all provides the Ford Bronco Raptor with a superior off-road driving experience.

The design of the Raptor variant is projected to showcase a more aggressive and rugged aesthetic, tailored to amplify its off-road prowess. Focusing on off-road features, the Bronco Raptor comes equipped with specialized off-road driving modes, sophisticated four-wheel-drive systems, and other tailor-made features designed to excel in demanding terrains. The interior receives enhancements such as unique Raptor branding, sportier seats for added comfort during off-road journeys, and additional technology features to facilitate navigation through challenging landscapes.

Bronco Off-Roadeo

What the heck is the Bronco Off-Roadeo you ask? Ford has coordinated other performance driving school programs for previous model performance-oriented vehicles. The Bronco Off-Roadeo is the latest iteration developed specifically for Ford Bronco owners and even customers considering making a Ford Bronco vehicle purchase.

The experience puts Bronco vehicle drivers to the test across 50 miles of curated trails and a variety of off-roading terrain. Drivers receive instruction on vehicle function, off-roading education, trail technique, and even proper etiquette. The whole purpose is to inform new vehicle owners while teaching them about the capabilities and performance of their machines. Off-road education is another important part of the program since many customers may have never experienced off-road vehicle recreation.

With input from off-road experts, including Vaughn Gittin Jr., King of the Hammers champion Loren Healy, and renowned off-road experiential manager Bob Burns, each location features courses designed to showcase Bronco and Bronco Sport capability over a variety of rugged terrain.

“Bronco is more than a vehicle, it’s an outdoor brand, and the Bronco Off-Roadeo will help bring it to life,” said Lindsey Laporte, Bronco experiences manager. “It’s an immersive experience, and Bronco owners will come away with a greater level of off-road skills and a more thorough understanding of Bronco capability, all while being introduced to the Bronco Nation community.”

The complete instruction and Off-Roadeo experience last over a day and a half but there are also half-day sessions as well. There are four Off-Roadeo adventure parks now open and accepting reservations in addition to Austin, Texas in Mt. Potosi, Nevada; Moab, Utah; and the Northeast United States.

