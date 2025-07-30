F1 Star Max Verstappen Test Drives The Mustang GTD Supercar

By marcus July 30, 2025

As the Mustang GTD deliveries are rolling in, impressions are now popping up online across the board, including today with four-time F1 World Champion, Max Verstappen, along with automotive journalist, Chris Harris, as they took the 815-horsepower supercar around a small French track.

You can, of course, fully design it for a track. But this is a road car. It needs to drive on the road. Honestly, it’s really fun. — Max Verstappen, four-time Formula 1 champion

Before getting to the track, Harris and Verstappen tour the countryside of France, exploring the back roads in a 1984 Ford RS200. Chatting on various topics like how to take a corner like a world champion, Franz Herman, and how much practice goes into driving an F1 car.

Blue Mustang with door open ready to accept passengers

In the video released today, you can watch Max Verstappen pilot the supercar with Chris Harris as a passenger for a few fast laps around a French Circuit. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Before hitting the circuit, Verstappen chats with Dirk Müller, who recently set the Nürburgring record in the car. In the video, you can also hear an engineer out of frame noting that the GTD has a few extra data systems that will log while Verstappen is behind the wheel, meaning some fine-tuning of the six-figure supercar might result from the four-time World Champion’s driving feedback.

Once at the track and behind the wheel of the Mustang GTD, Verstappen immediately puts the pedal to the floor with Harris riding shotgun. After a small period of exploration of the Mustang GTD, Verstappen puts the most extreme version of the Ford Mustang through its paces on the French Circuit.

Harris describes the Mustang GTD’s grip while Verstappen wheels the Mustang GTD over the bumps and curves of the French Circuit as “endless.” He also notes how rare it was to find a driver equal to a car of this caliber, a title that Verstappen easily earns while driving the GTD.

Four-Time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen and Mustang GTD Nurburgring record holder Dirk Müller ran down the Mustang GTD before Verstappen piloted the most capable Mustang ever built. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“You can, of course, fully design it for a track. But this is a road car. It needs to drive on the road. Honestly, it’s really fun,” Verstappen said after driving the Mustang GTD.

Lightning Blue Mustang GTD heading to the track

Max Verstappen’s feedback after driving the Mustang supercar might even lead to future improvements. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Article Sources

Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/

