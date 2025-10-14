If you are a fan of Ford’s halo stallion, the Mustang GTD (and who isn’t?), you’ve undoubtedly been following the exploits of one Vinny Gigilio, who is better known as Vin Giggs in online circles. Not only was he approved to buy the Blue Oval’s latest supercar, but he set out on an epic road trip to share his machine with enthusiasts across the country.

Rated from the factory at 815 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque, the Mustang GTD’s flywheel output is 55 horsepower and 39 lb-ft more than its Predator-powered cousin, the 2020-2022 Shelby GT500, which is factory rated at 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque at the flywheel. Naturally, enthusiasts were curious what these cars would deliver to the rear wheels, and Gigilio stopped by Fathouse Performance in Bargersville, Indiana, to find out.

“As part of our US GTD driving tour, we went to Fathouse Performance, where they build the Code Red, among other incredible cars,” he said. “What an incredible group of people and great facility! As part of our collaboration, we decided to put the GTD on their dyno.”

The Mustang GTD rocked the Dynojet rollers to the tune of 747.99 horsepower and 606.21 lb-ft of torque, which is 70.52 horsepower and 9.97 lb-ft of torque better than a stock 2020 Shelby GT500 Predator 5.2-liter engine’s rear-wheel output on the same chassis dyno.

Moreover, Giglio says that equates to about 820-845 horsepower at the crank, which is more horsepower than Ford promises. So, underpromising and overdelivering are writ large with the Mustang GTD.

“This car delivered more horsepower than promised by Ford,” Giggs explained. “The dyno numbers are to the wheels, which means to the crank, it exceeds expectations.”

With this kind of output as a baseline, we can only wonder what these cars will put down to the tires when they are tuned and modified…