First Chassis Dyno Results Reveal Mustang GTD Output Overdelivers

steveturner
By Steve Turner October 14, 2025

If you are a fan of Ford’s halo stallion, the Mustang GTD (and who isn’t?), you’ve undoubtedly been following the exploits of one Vinny Gigilio, who is better known as Vin Giggs in online circles. Not only was he approved to buy the Blue Oval’s latest supercar, but he set out on an epic road trip to share his machine with enthusiasts across the country.

First Mustang GTD Chassis Dyno Results

Vinny Gigilio, a.k.a. Vin Giggs, is on an epic road trip in his 2025 Ford Mustang GTD Performance Supercar. Along the way, he stopped at Fathouse Performance in Bargersville, Indiana, where they put the car to the test on the shop’s in-house chassis dyno. (Photo Credit: Vin Giggs)

Rated from the factory at  815 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque, the Mustang GTD’s flywheel output is 55 horsepower and 39 lb-ft more than its Predator-powered cousin, the 2020-2022 Shelby GT500, which is factory rated at 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque at the flywheel. Naturally, enthusiasts were curious what these cars would deliver to the rear wheels, and Gigilio stopped by Fathouse Performance in Bargersville, Indiana, to find out.

“As part of our US GTD driving tour, we went to Fathouse Performance, where they build the Code Red, among other incredible cars,” he said. “What an incredible group of people and great facility! As part of our collaboration, we decided to put the GTD on their dyno.”

The Mustang GTD rocked the Dynojet rollers to the tune of 747.99 horsepower and 606.21 lb-ft of torque, which is 70.52 horsepower and 9.97 lb-ft of torque better than a stock 2020 Shelby GT500 Predator 5.2-liter engine’s rear-wheel output on the same chassis dyno.

This stock but nicely broken in supercar exceeded expectations by delivering 747.99 horsepower and 606.21 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. Compared to its cousin the Shelby GT500 (right), the Mustang GTD is clearly the factory horsepower king. (Image Credit: Fathouse Performance)

Moreover, Giglio says that equates to about 820-845 horsepower at the crank, which is more horsepower than Ford promises. So, underpromising and overdelivering are writ large with the Mustang GTD.

“This car delivered more horsepower than promised by Ford,” Giggs explained. “The dyno numbers are to the wheels, which means to the crank, it exceeds expectations.”

With this kind of output as a baseline, we can only wonder what these cars will put down to the tires when they are tuned and modified…

Article Sources

Fathouse Performance
https://www.fathouseperformance.com/
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

First Chassis Dyno Results Reveal Mustang GTD Output Overdelivers

News

First Chassis Dyno Results Reveal Mustang GTD Output Overdelivers

Eaton’s Coyote F-150 Project Is An 800+HP Multi-Purpose Pickup

Features

Eaton’s Coyote F-150 Project Is An 800+HP Multi-Purpose Pickup

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading