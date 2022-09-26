Watch Shelby American’s 1,300 HP CODE RED Hit The Dyno

When Shelby American sought out a performance company to help craft their wild 1,300 horsepower CODE RED GT500, they immediately knew who to turn to. In a world of shops providing one-off speciality builds, another company stood out in providing reliable setups that bring massive power gains through twin turbo setups on the GT350 and GT500. Even the owner’s Fox Body Mustang features a turbo Voodoo engine!

The company was none other than Fathouse Performance. Through the use of social media, they have showcased their ability to deliver a product range to increase Shelby GT350 horsepower levels from 700 to 1,400. However, Fathouse Performance does more than just slap parts in the engine bay. Before there was Fathouse Performance there was Fathouse Fabrication. It was during this time Fathouse current owner Jeremy Howell learned to weld in an apartment. He would begin by making catch cans and eventually stepping up to more engine bay items.

Now the Fathouse Performance line is a full build that includes turbo setups, intake manifolds, A2W intercoolers, MoTec engine management with Corbin Johnson at the controls, and more. The setups are reliable, powerful, and best of all create some amazing results on the dyno and track. It was this pedigree that led Shelby American to venture into the Fathouse Performance corner for the latest CODE RED project

CODE RED was the end result of what happens when engineers listen to their clientele. Shelby American owners wanted to make the car more of a stand out even more than the traditional Shelby power levels. TO put this into perspective, the Shelby GT500 KR puts out roughly 900 horsepower, the CODE RED elevates that figure up another 400 horsepower.



“We worked closely with Shelby American to develop a robust, powerful and reliable package based on our 50 years of combined experience in the high-performance auto industry,” said Ben Stoner, vice president of Fathouse Performance. “The 5.2-liter engine now features all-new high-performance components boosted by an intercooled premium twin turbo system, a new fuel system, engine management system and more. CODE RED boasts 1,000+ horsepower and 780-foot pounds of torque on 93 octane pump gas with up to 1,300 horsepower and 1,000-foot pounds of torque on E85 Ethanol.”

While the CODE RED package eludes my tax bracket by a few tiers, it is nice to sit back and listen to the sounds of the twin turbo 5.2-liter Predator engine on the dyno. More so, it’s exciting to know that Shelby American sold all 30 spots, so my chances of catching one at an upcoming event stand greater than anticipated.