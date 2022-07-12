Watch A 1200 HP GT350 Engine Swapped Fox Body Perform Voodoo

The engine found in the Shelby GT350 has always been a mystery outside of the road racing world. The 5.2-liter engine nicknamed Voodoo has a flat plane crank and exotic European sound, but unfortunately rarely seems to be the choice of engine when performing a swap. The price point of the crate unit doesn’t help things either. However, when your business revolves around making the Shelby GT350 a formidable foe on any stretch of road, you make exceptions. In this case, Jeremy Howell decided to put his 1991 Ford Mustang to good use with a boosted engine under the hood to represent his company, Fathouse Fabrication.

Fathouse Fabrication is well known in the Shelby GT350 community for stellar builds that include twin turbo setups with full standalone ECUs. When it was time to build a lightweight contender for the drag strip, the Fathouse Fox Body came to light. The engine is a Fast Forward Racing Engines built Voodoo that still retains the flat plane crank. An S400 based 91mm turbo from Forced Performance provides the boost needed to make big horsepower numbers. The complete combination is tuned by Corbin Johnson through a Motec ECU.

Instead of switching to a 10R80 or Powerglide transmission, Howell decided to stick with a manual. That’s right, this boosted 5.2-liter Voodoo swapped Fox Body still utilizes the third pedal! All the power is transferred to the rear through the use of a faceplated T56 transmission. Seeing as how the car makes 1280 horsepower at only 20 psi, Howell has his hands full keeping it straight.

If you’re looking for cars to watch this season, check out Fathouse Fabrication’s Fox Body. Off the trailer the car ran an 8.1 at 178 mph and still has another 10 psi to go. While this might look like yet another drag Fox Body to the untrained eye, it’s actually a mirror representation of what goes into their in-house builds, including tuning.