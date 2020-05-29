Ford Announces Return of Mach 1 in 2021

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff May 29, 2020

On May 29th, 2020, Ford announced that the legendary Mustang Mach 1 will be returning to the Mustang lineup in 2021, with its debut taking place this spring.

“Mach 1 has a special place in Mustang history, and it’s time for this special edition to claim the top spot in our 5.0-liter V8 performance lineup and reward our most hardcore Mustang enthusiasts who demand that next level of power, precision and collectability,” said Dave Pericak, director, Ford Icons. “Like the original, the all-new Mustang Mach 1 will be true to its heritage, delivering great looks, and as the most track-capable 5.0-liter Mustang ever.”

The Mach 1 will be powered by a naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine and will be available globally. Curiously, no other specs were given. However, from the photos it seems clear that the car will sport Brembo brakes (possibly 6-pistons), specially designed wheels, and sticky Michelin rubber as well as a unique hood, bumpers, and rear spoiler (hence the camo). Stay glued to Ford Muscle for additional specs as they become available.

Legacy of the Mach 1

The first ever Mustang Mach 1 debuted in 1969 and became an instant cult classic, with performance and handling attributes more fine-tuned than that of the Mustang GT.

“Mach 1 has always been that bridge between base Mustangs and the Shelby models,” said Ted Ryan, heritage brand manager, Ford Archives. “From a style and handling perspective, the original Mach 1 managed to stand out as unique, even in the Mustang lineup – and as the name implies, it could really move.”

In 1971, two years after its initial debut, the Mach 1 was given several powerful engine options, before 1974 brought major changes, including a hatchback design. The generation continued for five years, with evolving handling capabilities thanks to an optional Rallye Suspension Package.

After a long hiatus, the Mach 1 returned in 2003 for a two year run, delivering modern power with hints of design elements from the ‘70s era. It was outfitted with Mach 1 handling suspension, larger Brembo front disc brakes, and a matte black spoiler and hood stripe unique to the Mach 1.

Now, the second hiatus is over. After seventeen years, we will once again see brand-new Mach 1s taking to the streets. It is said that the all-new 2021 Mustang Mach 1 is expected to return as the “most track-ready 5.0-liter Mustang ever,” and we can’t wait to put that theory to the test.

