Ford Debuts 2022 Mustang Packages For EcoBoost and GT/CS

Ford continues to push the Mustang chassis as the preferred performance vehicle. Now owners are starting to get more factory options to set themselves apart. Ford announced today they will be creating a new for 2022 appearance package for the EcoBoost Premium fastbacks. The Mustang GT California Special will also be receiving a dosage of performance with an upgraded performance package.

Stealth Edition

The Stealth Edition is joining the Mustang line up for the first time. The turbocharged 310 horsepower EcoBoost Premium will now have the blackout option. Ford replacing silver wheels with Ebony painted 19-inch aluminum wheels. The pony badges, rear wing and mirror caps receive the same dark treatment. Inside the cockpit a streamline mix of matte and gloss black coats the instrument panel. Entering the vehicle is a lighted sill plate illuminating the opening.

The black accents really give the car a whole new persona, sinister and sporty all at once. Naturally, the package needed the right name. Stealth Edition says it all. -Jim Owens, Mustang brand marketing manager

While the blackout pieces set the car apart in a demonizing way, the taillights are quite the opposite. The safety conscious clear LED tail lamp covers give full visibility of your braking. The tail lamp covers originally only offered on the Mustang Ice White Appearance Package, but will now be making their way to the Stealth Edition.

California Special Gets GT Performance Package

Fans of the Mustang GT California Special model can now rest easy knowing their 2022 GT/CS can be equipped with the GT Performance Package option. This package can be added to both the GT Premium fastback and convertible models. The relentless search to find aftermarket suspension, brakes or differential can come to a close as Ford covers these.

Ford continues to pay homage to the original version with a blacked-out grill, side racing stripes and rear fender scoop. Enhancing these features are the trademark “GT/CS” side stripe that runs from front fender to scoop. The honeycomb grill plays host to the a “GT/CS” logo. If someone misses the front and side badging, the California Special script adorned across the trunk will do the truck.

Maintaining a cosmetic enrichment the interior receives a rich black Miko suede-trimmed door inserts and seats. Seats and floor mats are embossed with the “GT/CS” logo. The instrument panel received a carbon hex aluminum with signature California Special script badge alerting your passengers to what they are riding in.

Track Handling Performance

While bold new graphics and interior cosmetics are great, the true upgrade for the GT/CS Performance Package is the braking, suspension, rear differential. Six-piston front brake calipers peak behind the front wheels and have no trouble bringing the Mustang to a halt. The GT Performance Package brings the GT/CS suspension to a track ready status. Heavy-duty front springs, larger tubular rear sway bar and lower overall ride height will make this package handle like a dream. Ford continues by bracing the K-member, strut tower and front subframe.

To maintain maximum traction a TORSEN limited-slip differential is placed in the rear. Staggered 19×9-inch front and 19×9.5-inch rear wheels with Pirelli summer tires further aid in the grip sector. Drivers aids include stability control and electric power steering tuning. The front receives a larger front splitter and on fastbacks a performance wing.

Order Up!

The Stealth Edition will be available in Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, Dark Matter and Shadow Black. The California Special is available in Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, Cyber Orange, Dark Matter, Grabber Blue Metallic, Iconic Silver, Rapid Red, Shadow Black and Oxford White. You can place your order for a 2022 Mustang later this year. Vehicles will start arriving in showrooms in early 2022.