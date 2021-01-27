Ford F-150 and Mustang Mach-E Ring in 2021 with New Accolades

Ford is off to a great start in 2021! Earlier this month, it claimed two coveted titles: the all-electric Mustang Mach-E and the newest F-150 were named 2021 North American Utility and 2021 North American Truck of the Year respectively. The awards mark the first time since 2014 that a single brand has won multiple vehicles of the year awards in one year.

“This recognition for Mustang Mach-E and F-150 is validation not only for our brand, but also for our Ford team, which continues to innovate and deliver on its commitment to creating must-have products and services,” said Kumar Galhotra, president, Ford Americas and IMG. “The North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards are among the most prestigious in the industry and such an honor serves as a capstone achievement for years of hard work for the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 teams.”

These awards were designed to acknowledge the best of the best in new vehicles, with special attention to innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction, and value. The organization gives out three awards each year, with the third being “North American Car of the Year.” The winners are decided by an independent jury of 50 automotive print and broadcast journalists from the United States and Canada, forming a well-rounded panel.

Both the new Mach-E and F-150 are equipped with connected vehicle technology, including impressive over-the-air updates. These features keep both new Fords in the forefront of purposeful technology and gives the customers what they want and need.

This isn’t the first time the F-150 and Mach-E teamed up to take home simultaneous awards. In December, the pair took home the Edmunds Top Rated Luxury EV and Edmunds Top Rated Truck of 2021, as well as the Green Car Journal 2021 Green Car of the Year and Green Truck of the Year.

While many Ford purists have not welcomed the Mach-E with open arms, the electric Ford has been named Best Car to Buy 2021 by The Car Connection and Best Car to Buy 2021 by Green Car Reports earlier in January. Additional accolades awarded to the Mach-E include The Car Connection’s Best Electric Car to Buy 2021 and Best Crossover to Buy 2021.

We talked all about the newest F-150 last summer and were excited about all of the new features Ford bestowed upon it. And we weren’t the only ones! The 2021 F-150 has also earned the titles of Detroit Free Press Truck of the Year and Edmunds Top Rated Truck and received Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy Award.

If you had to choose between the 2021 F-150 and the 2021 Mustang Mach-E, which would you purchase? Let us know in the comments below!