Ford GT Production Run Wraps With 820HP Mk IV Track Cars

While the Mustang GTD is grabbing most of the Blue Oval supercar headlines, did you know that Ford Performance and Multimatic are still building highly evolved versions of the Ford GT? That run is coming to a close as the partners are building the final run of Mk IV carbon fiber chassis, so you can still order an 820-horsepower, track-prepped supercar.

This final edition has lapped the same track quicker in the hands of non-professional drivers than the original Ford GT GTLM race car did with the factory race drivers… — Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance

“With the majority of the 67 total units produced already in the hands of customers, Ford Performance is now taking orders on the remaining cars,” Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance, said. “Created in conjunction with our GT racing partner Multimatic Motorsports, the Mk IV boasts technology that exceeds that of most GT race cars and on-track capabilities unimaginable for the street. The Ford GT Mk IV finds itself perfectly placed as a collector car that will be too thrilling to be kept in the garage.”

Motivated by a third-gen, twin-turbo EcoBoost 3.8-liter six-banger, the Ford GT Mk IV puts down more than 820 horsepower through a paddle-shifted six-speed gearbox. It plants that Roush-Yates Engines-built power to the track with help from Multimatic Adaptive Spool Valve that can be tuned from the cockpit.

“Generating over 2,400 pounds of downforce at 150 mph, the Ford GT Mk IV can corner at over 3g,” Rushbrook said. “In fact, this final edition has lapped the same track quicker in the hands of non-professional drivers than the original Ford GT GTLM race car did with the factory race drivers behind the wheel. Let that sink in.”

Because these are such serious machines, Ford Performance and Multimatic offer technical and trackside support via Multimatic On Track. Buyers also have their supercars test-driven on track by development driver Scott Maxwell before engaging in a lead-follow session to see what these machines can do. Owners also receive one-on-one coaching from a Ford Performance and Multimatic Motorsport pro driver. A limited number of these vehicles can still be spec’d and built for buyers, and potential owners can engage in that process through October 15.