On Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona, a Ford GT Heritage Edition will cross the auction block and make history. While it is the rare third model built of only 343 built with the Gulf-inspired Heritage Edition package, that isn’t what makes this sale significant. For the first time, Ford is selling off a member of its Heritage Fleet. However, this doesn’t spell the end of this internal museum. Instead, the sale will fund the restoration and maintenance of the remaining cars in the fleet, which began with nearly 500 cars.

“When we announced the Ford Heritage Fleet earlier this year, we knew that we had some amazing vehicles that are duplicates and outside our collecting scope,” Ted Ryan, Ford’s Heritage and Brand Manager, explained. “Thanks to our partners at Barrett-Jackson, we’re selling the 2006 Heritage Edition #3 Ford GT in Epic Orange and Heritage Blue at No Reserve. The sale of this Ford GT is the first of several vehicles that will benefit the amazing cars we identified for permanent retention in the Ford Heritage Fleet.”

With only 8,435 miles on the odometer, this special supercar is still fresh. Thanks to a supercharged, 5.4-liter V8 Modular engine cranking out 550 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, which is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, this machine is a blast to drive. However, for those who are looking for a collectible that wears a Heritage paint livery that celebrates the JW Automotive/American Gulf Oil-sponsored Le Mans-winning Ford GT racer, this sale also includes a Certificate of Authenticity and the original Build Book, documenting its entire assembly.

Fleet Sale

Not only will the winning bidder take home an amazing and rare Blue Oval supercar, but the proceeds of the sale will ensure the preservation of the vast history encompassed by the Ford Heritage Fleet.

“Before 2024, Ford heritage vehicles, a collection the company owns and maintains, were scattered across the globe, lacking a centralized structure,” Ryan added. “At the request of Ford CEO Jim Farley, I began to search for heritage vehicles already in our possession to understand the breadth of our collection. We created the Ford Heritage Fleet as a valuable resource for designers and engineers to shape the future by drawing inspiration from the best of the company’s past.”

On Saturday, October 18, this 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition Production is set to cross the auction block at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Fall Auction with No Reserve to keep that inspiration alive. If you want to learn more and even get preapproved for financing, you can check out the full auction listing here.