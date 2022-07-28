Ford Wants Police Departments Investigating The F-150 Lightning SSV

steveturner
By Steve Turner July 28, 2022

In the aftermath of a crime, police are charged with investigating complex scenes. Whether these events take place in the light of day or the dark of night, it might mean police vehicles idling for long periods to provide light or access to computers, radios, and other equipment. In today’s world, that can mean spending lots of budget on fuel. As an antidote to that Ford developed a new package for its electric truck, the 2023 F-150 Lightning

We’re proud to offer America’s first electric police pickup truck to local government customers who can use the truck’s game-changing technology to help improve their productivity —  Nate Oscarson, Ford Pro

Not designed for pursuit duties, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Special Service Vehicle is meant for assisting on the scene with a trailer or boat in tow if the mission warrants such equipment.

Designed to help support crime scene investigations, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Special Service Vehicle is billed by the company as “America’s first electric truck purpose-built for law enforcement.” (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“We’re proud to offer America’s first electric police pickup truck to local government customers who can use the truck’s game-changing technology to help improve their productivity,” says Nate Oscarson, Ford Pro national government sales manager. “Pro Power Onboard can serve as a mobile power source to light up evening accident scenes on the highway, the electric powertrain helps to potentially reduce costs associated with fuel and scheduled maintenance needs and the Mega Power Frunk provides extra lockable storage on top of purpose-built police additions our customers have come to expect from the leader in police vehicles.”

Configured with bolstered cloth seats, steel intrusion plates in the seatbacks, and roof-mounted LED warning beacons, the Lightning Pro SSV is ready for duty. Its vinyl rear seats and flooring offer easy clean-up and its reinforced dash top is ready to serve as a foundation for a host of police upgrades. Moreover, the frunk offers 14.1 cubic feet of lockable storage space. And both the frunk and bed offer many plugs that can power any equipment needed at a crime scene.

With up to 580 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque available from these trucks, the performance is a given. However, policing requires special equipment. As a result, Ford drew on it its years of collaboration with the Ford Police Advisory Board in developing its previous F-150 Police Responder package. From that configuration, the Lightning SSV features a host of practical upgrades, including Police-grade heavy-duty cloth seats with reduced bolsters, built-in steel intrusion plates in the front seatbacks, red/blue, amber/white roof-mounted LED warning beacon, an upfit-friendly reinforced instrument panel top tray for easy mounting of police equipment, and easy-to-clean vinyl rear seats and vinyl flooring.

To ease the transition to electric vehicles, Ford is also offering municipal loan options for charging solutions including installation, hardware, and software. Departments can also benefit from the Ford E-Telematics system for analytics and data as well as its network of 650-plus electric vehicle-certified Ford Commercial Vehicle Centers. Ford will release more information about the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV, including its projected range later this summer.

