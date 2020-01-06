Fords Dominate the 15th Annual Street Car Super Nationals

By Eddie Maloney January 06, 2020

The Comp Cams Street Car Super Nationals presented by FuelTech hit the famed Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past November 21-24 in record setting fashion. The Strip is one of only two venues in the world that feature four lanes, and they were put to good use! Utilizing four lanes enabled track prep guru Kurt Johnson of Total Venue Concepts to have one set of lanes prepped for radial tires and the other for slicks. This also aided in the flow of the event in which 16 different classes were contested. In typical fashion, Ford had a strong presence once again this year, featuring over 150 unique competitors for a grand total of 595 participants. Among these classes was the highly contested Mustang Madness category. The Mustang Madness is the only “brand specific” class, and featured a wide variety of competitors, from your weekly bracket racer to Stock and Super Stock Cobra Jets.  At the end of the weekend, Ford powered vehicles were victorious in eight of the 16 classes.

SCSN is typically one of the final races of the year. The mild weather in Las Vegas allows racers one final hit down the track. This event brings out some heavy hitters such as these bonafide NHRA Stock and Super Stock Cobra Jets!

RACING ACTION

In Precision Turbo Pro Mod, Aaron Wells of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, wheeled his blown ’67 Shelby down to victory running a 5.52 at 266 mph. Aaron, coming off a championship in the Mid-West Pro Mod Series, stated that it was the first time running that car in the quarter-mile format! In Crower’s Crowmod Radial vs. The World, Ronnie Hobbs from Odessa, Texas, dominated all weekend, running low 3.70 elapsed times at over 208 mph. He took the trophy and the check after defeating Peter Campbell in the final round.

Modular Motorsports Racing's Mark Luton reset his own record for a Ford powered vehicle running a 5.67 @ 267 mph. Mark's Mustang is powered by MMR's Gen X 351X Billet Coyote Engine, equipped with twin Garrett turbochargers, and is capable of producing over 4,000 horsepower.

 

Texas racers Aaron Wells (Pro Mod) and Ronnie Hobbs (RVW) came out in full force by taking victories in the most anticipated categories.

FORD VICTORIES

Ross Pistons Limited 235: Daniel Dagata (5.254 at 133.71 mph) over Mark Smith (7.713 at 114.28 mph)
MMR Open Comp: Monte Lefrenz (9.544 at 142.12 mph) over Brent Calvert (8.801 at 153.74)
Morrow Bros. Ford Mustang Maddness: Paul Calvert (11.939 at 110.20 mph) over John Calvert (8.539 at 163.20 mph)
Extreme Oil Triple Index: Craig Schell (10.636 at 123.89 mph) over Sergio Crespo (10.627 at 122.83 mph)
Calvert Non-Electronics: Brad Monroe (9.192 at 139.88 mph) over Tony Driessen (8.163 at 164.45 mph)
Limited Small Tire No Time: Rick Hart over Kelly Henry

If you want more incredible action, make plans today for the COMP Cams Street Car Super Nationals 16 Presented by FuelTech scheduled for November 19-22, 2020, at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

More Sources

Calvert Racing
https://www.calvertracing.com/index.php
(661) 728-9600
FuelTech
https://www.fueltech.net
(855) 595-3835
Precision Turbo & Engine
https://precisionturbo.net
(219) 996-7832
Ross Racing Pistons
https://rosspistons.com
(310) 536-0100
COMP Performance Group
https://www.compcams.com/
(901) 795-2400
Modular Motorsports Racing
https://modularmotorsportsracing.com/wp/
(805) 383-4130

About the author

Eddie Maloney

A resident of Las Vegas, Eddie has been involved in drag racing most of his life. Currently an NHRA tech and photographer, he has served 17 years in the military.
Read My Articles
 

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading