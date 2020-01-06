Fords Dominate the 15th Annual Street Car Super Nationals

The Comp Cams Street Car Super Nationals presented by FuelTech hit the famed Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past November 21-24 in record setting fashion. The Strip is one of only two venues in the world that feature four lanes, and they were put to good use! Utilizing four lanes enabled track prep guru Kurt Johnson of Total Venue Concepts to have one set of lanes prepped for radial tires and the other for slicks. This also aided in the flow of the event in which 16 different classes were contested. In typical fashion, Ford had a strong presence once again this year, featuring over 150 unique competitors for a grand total of 595 participants. Among these classes was the highly contested Mustang Madness category. The Mustang Madness is the only “brand specific” class, and featured a wide variety of competitors, from your weekly bracket racer to Stock and Super Stock Cobra Jets. At the end of the weekend, Ford powered vehicles were victorious in eight of the 16 classes.

RACING ACTION

In Precision Turbo Pro Mod, Aaron Wells of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, wheeled his blown ’67 Shelby down to victory running a 5.52 at 266 mph. Aaron, coming off a championship in the Mid-West Pro Mod Series, stated that it was the first time running that car in the quarter-mile format! In Crower’s Crowmod Radial vs. The World, Ronnie Hobbs from Odessa, Texas, dominated all weekend, running low 3.70 elapsed times at over 208 mph. He took the trophy and the check after defeating Peter Campbell in the final round.

FORD VICTORIES

Ross Pistons Limited 235: Daniel Dagata (5.254 at 133.71 mph) over Mark Smith (7.713 at 114.28 mph)

MMR Open Comp: Monte Lefrenz (9.544 at 142.12 mph) over Brent Calvert (8.801 at 153.74)

Morrow Bros. Ford Mustang Maddness: Paul Calvert (11.939 at 110.20 mph) over John Calvert (8.539 at 163.20 mph)

Extreme Oil Triple Index: Craig Schell (10.636 at 123.89 mph) over Sergio Crespo (10.627 at 122.83 mph)

Calvert Non-Electronics: Brad Monroe (9.192 at 139.88 mph) over Tony Driessen (8.163 at 164.45 mph)

Limited Small Tire No Time: Rick Hart over Kelly Henry

If you want more incredible action, make plans today for the COMP Cams Street Car Super Nationals 16 Presented by FuelTech scheduled for November 19-22, 2020, at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.