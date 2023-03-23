Get Ready For Performance Online’s Annual Open House

andrewbolig
By Andy Bolig March 23, 2023

If you’ve been jonesin’ to get out and enjoy some great fun and camaraderie with fellow auto enthusiasts, then you need to mark your calendars for the Performance Online Annual Open House event being held on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Performance Online open house 2023

Be sure to head over to POL’s Open House event to get all the parts, ideas, and enthusiasm you need to carry you through this year’s show season!

The folks at POL have been helping enthusiasts put together amazing rides for many years and they’ve also built the company’s Open House event into a must-attend happening for those in and around the Corona, California area. Just like previous years, some fan favorites will include the car show featuring all makes and models of classic American muscle, as well as a burnout competition that you will surely love to see, hear, and smell!

Attendees will be able to tour POL’s headquarters and check out the extensive showroom full of aftermarket and restoration components for many makes and models. There will be industry-leading vendor booths showing the newest products and each display will be chock full of technical know-how to help you get the task done properly.

burnouts

Did we mention there would be burnouts?

If you wish to view the hundreds of completed cars on display, you can find all you desire in the classic car show area and there will be a giant raffle held during the event if you would like to try your odds. There will also be plenty of food, fun, and as mentioned, a full-bore burnout competition.

POL open house

Be sure to check out POL’s headquarters and showroom while attending the open house.

Attending the Performance Online Open House on April 30, 2023, is a great way to start your car show season and is your one-stop shop for any parts you may need to complete your project. It’s also a great way to prepare for a year full of car show festivities and build friendships and connections that will last a lifetime. Check out Performance Online’s website and be sure to mark your calendars so you don’t miss a great way to kick off this year’s car show season!

