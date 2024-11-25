Goodguys Names Top 12 Custom Cars and Trucks of 2024

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, which needs no introduction to hot rod and muscle car enthusiasts, has revealed the winners of its “Top 12 of the Year” awards. These awards are divided into different types. Honorees are selected at Goodguys events across the country throughout the year.

The “Top 12 of the Year” awards, sponsored by BASF, showcase a tremendous selection of vehicles, from classic hot rods to high-powered muscle cars. Each winner exhibits the hard work and craftsmanship of their owners as well as builders.

One of the top winners was Ed Ganzinotti’s 1956 Ford F100, taking LMC Truck of the Year Early honors. This vintage pickup truck, built by Classic Car Studio, is a great example of vintage trucks that never go out of style. In the late-model truck category, Ty Zito’s 1993 Chevy C1500, built by Twin States Rod Shop, gained the Dakota Digital Truck of the Year Late award.

For car enthusiasts who appreciate the sleek lines of classic coupes, David Zocchi’s 1936 Ford Coupe, built by Lucky 7 Customs, claimed the FuelCurve.com Custom of the Year award. Meanwhile, Dave Rush’s 1959 Chevy Impala, a masterpiece by Steve Cook Creations, received the Vintage Air Custom Rod of the Year award.

Those with a love of muscle cars will appreciate Frank Szymkowski’s 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge, named Snap-on Muscle Car of the Year. This iconic muscle car isn’t called the Goat for no reason, and it represents the year’s best. Another impressive muscle car is Travis Alford’s 1970 Chevy Camaro, built by GAP Industries, which received the Griot’s Garage Muscle Machine of the Year award.

The BASF Most Bitchin’ award was given to a rather distinctive vehicle, the 1953 Corvette Concept, owned by Dave and Tracy Maxwell and built by Kindig-It Design. This is a real showstopper that displays creativity and innovation, which can be found in the world of custom cars.

Other noteworthy winners include Bill and Cainya Paul’s 1934 Ford Pickup, built by Vintage Fabrication, which won the Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year award. Ed Ganzinotti, with another winning vehicle, took in the PPG Street Machine of the year award for his 1968 Dodge Charger, built by Classic Car Studio. Keith Hill’s 1933 Ford Coupe, a creation of Pinkee’s Rod Shop, took the Tanks, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year award.

Ken Reister’s beautiful 1932 Ford Phaeton, built by Reister’s Rod Shop and Squeeg’s Kustoms, won the Meguiar’s Street Rod d’Elegance award. The Goodguys Trendsetter of the Year award went to Tyler Nelson of Revision Rods & Rides for his influence within the industry.