Happy Holidays To You: BMR’s Christmas Sale Is Going On Now

If you’re on the market for BMR Suspension products, now is the time to buy. From this moment until January 2, 2020, the company is offering a Christmas sale for 15-percent off on its website that includes free shipping right to your doorstep.

BMR has been producing only the highest quality products since 1998 and offers just about any suspension component needed for a variety of vehicles that include Mopar, Ford, and of course, Chevrolet. Some of the offerings for these vehicles include everything from control arms, trailing arms, tubular K-members, subframe connectors, and more. All of BMR’s parts are designed to enhance the performance of your vehicle through innovative design and quality construction. No matter if you are a hardcore drag racer, road racer, or just looking for more performance out of your street car, BMR has you covered.

All of BMR’s products are manufactured right here in the USA in its facility near Tampa, Florida. After the American-made DOM and chrome-moly steel components are cut, bent, notched, drilled, and milled, the product is then fixture-welded to sustain consistent quality work time and time again. When the fabrication is complete, workers then bead-blast the parts and powder coat them. Since BMR fabricates and builds its products in house, they can control the quality in every aspect of the build during the manufacturing process.

If you decide to take advantage of BMR’s Christmas sale, be sure and use the code CS2019 when you checkout. While this discount doesn’t apply to every product on the website, it can be utilized for most of them. For more information on all BMR’s products and its Christmas sale, be sure and check out their website at Bmrsuspension.com.