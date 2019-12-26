Happy Holidays To You: BMR’s Christmas Sale Is Going On Now

By Brian Havins December 26, 2019

If you’re on the market for BMR Suspension products, now is the time to buy. From this moment until January 2, 2020, the company is offering a Christmas sale for 15-percent off on its website that includes free shipping right to your doorstep.

BMR has been producing only the highest quality products since 1998 and offers just about any suspension component needed for a variety of vehicles that include Mopar, Ford, and of course, Chevrolet. Some of the offerings for these vehicles include everything from control arms, trailing arms, tubular K-members, subframe connectors, and more. All of BMR’s parts are designed to enhance the performance of your vehicle through innovative design and quality construction. No matter if you are a hardcore drag racer, road racer, or just looking for more performance out of your street car, BMR has you covered.

BMR Suspension manufactures only the highest quality products that are built right there in the USA.

All of BMR’s products are manufactured right here in the USA in its facility near Tampa, Florida. After the American-made DOM and chrome-moly steel components are cut, bent, notched, drilled, and milled, the product is then fixture-welded to sustain consistent quality work time and time again. When the fabrication is complete, workers then bead-blast the parts and powder coat them. Since BMR fabricates and builds its products in house, they can control the quality in every aspect of the build during the manufacturing process.

If you decide to take advantage of BMR’s Christmas sale, be sure and use the code CS2019 when you checkout. While this discount doesn’t apply to every product on the website, it can be utilized for most of them. For more information on all BMR’s products and its Christmas sale, be sure and check out their website at Bmrsuspension.com.

Article Sources

BMR Suspension
https://www.bmrsuspension.com/
(813) 986-9302

About the author

Brian Havins

A gearhead for life, Brian is obsessed with all things fast. Banging gears, turning wrenches, and praying while spraying are just a few of his favorite things.
Read My Articles
 

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading