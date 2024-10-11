Honoring Chip Miller With A Scholarship For Car Enthusiasts

Twenty years have passed since the world lost Elliott “Chip” Miller, a true car enthusiast and co-founder of Carlisle Events, to the rare disease amyloidosis. Chip’s passion for cars and his desire to help others lives on through the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation (CMAF). This year, the CMAF is shifting its gears with an exciting new initiative – a scholarship for students who share Chip’s love for all things automotive.

A “Grease Monkey” at Heart

Chip Miller was more than just a name behind a foundation. He was a “grease monkey” at heart, always tinkering with his cars. His son Lance, now the president of the CMAF, remembers his father’s hands-on approach and boundless enthusiasm. “He was always working diligently on his cars, often trying to figure out ways to make it quicker,” Lance says.

Chip’s legacy extends far beyond the garage. Through Carlisle Events, he brought together car lovers from around the globe, transforming a small Pennsylvania town into a mecca for automotive enthusiasts. Even in his passing, Chip’s impact remains, with the CMAF tirelessly raising funds and awareness for amyloidosis research and care.

The scholarship is something my father would love to see happen, as he was always helping everyone he could; especially children. – Lance Miller

The CMAF continues Chip’s passion with the new Chip Miller Memorial Scholarship. This isn’t just any scholarship – it’s a chance for the next generation of car enthusiasts to follow in Chip’s footsteps. Whether you’re a high school student with a dream of designing the next Corvette, a college undergrad studying automotive engineering, or a trade school student mastering the art of restoration, this scholarship is for you.

Lance Miller couldn’t be happier to see his father’s legacy take this new turn. “It brings my family, the board, and I great pleasure knowing he’s making a positive impact 20 years following his passing from this terrible disease,” he says.

The Chip Miller Memorial Scholarship application process opens on December 1, 2024, with a deadline of April 30, 2025. There will be multiple award winners, with each receiving $1,000 as part of the scheduled May 30, 2025 announcement. The CMAF also invites donations to the scholarship fund. Visit ChipMiller.org or email [email protected] to learn more or to contribute.

Chip Miller may be gone, but his impact on the hobby is still in high gear. Through the Chip Miller Memorial Scholarship, his love for cars will continue to inspire and support the next generation of automotive enthusiasts. So start your engines, students – this is your chance to be part of Chip’s lasting legacy.